Matt and Emma Willis go on luxurious 'familymoon' to the Maldives The couple are celebrating 10 years of marriage

Matt and Emma Willis have found the best way to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary! The couple, who renewed their vows in a star-studded ceremony in the summer, have jetted off to the Maldives for a second honeymoon with their three children in tow – prompting Emma to dub the trip their "familymoon".

The Voice host shared a photo from their five-star resort on Sunday, showing her standing in a bikini top and shorts next to their private swimming pool on the beach. Although they had experienced some rain showers, Emma wasn’t letting it dampen her mood. "When you arrive in paradise and even the rain showers are amazing," she captioned the photo.

Matt and Emma Willis are in the Maldives

Emma revealed their plans to go on holiday the day before, as she shared some photos from their vow renewal ceremony in July. "Reminiscing to 4 months ago and my absolute fave day of the year. So many people mucked in to make it brilliantly special (can you spot ‘em?) Tomorrow we’re going on a ‘familymoon’. Is that even a thing?!"

The couple have chosen an idyllic spot for their break, the Kandima Maldives resort. The luxury holiday destination is a favourite among celebs, with Emma’s friend Rochelle Humes choosing to ring in the New Year there with husband Marvin just a few months ago.

The couple are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

Kandima has plenty to offer Matt, Emma and their three young children. Along with a number of different bars and restaurants, they could try water sports, snorkeling, boat trips, tennis and football, swimming and diving. There is also a kids’ club where Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace could have a fun few hours while their parents relax on the beach.

The family appear to be staying in one of the resort’s beach pool villas, which sits on the beach and has its own mini swimming pool and semi-outdoor bathroom. The room would cost around £669 a night on an all-inclusive basis, or from £441 per night for bed and breakfast, they could also have chosen from different rooms including an overwater villa, or the honeymoon aqua pool villa, which has its own private deck, infinity pool and living room. Paradise!

