Strictly’s Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are on the most romantic holiday - see where! Couple goals indeed

Having wrapped up the last dates of their Remembering The Movies tour, which saw the Strictly Come Dancing couple dance to their favourite film soundtracks, Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have taken a well deserved break in Europe and it looks amazing. The couple have taken to Instagram to share snippets of where they've been and we're only a little bit jealous…

READ NEXT: Strictly's Janette Manrara pens sweet tribute to younger siblings

First up the couple enjoyed a few days in Paris with Janette's family who were over from Miami. Uploading a picture of the whole clan standing in front of the famous Eiffel Tower, the 35-year-old wrote: What a wonderful week w/ my family! It was so nice to have all of them there watching me dance in "@rememberingtour! And then, no matter what the obstacle (including really bad rain) we had the most incredible 2 days in Paris!! I miss them so much! And although we are so far apart, we have never been closer! I love mi familia! Cannot wait to see them again soon! #FamilyTime #iLoveThem."

She also couldn't resist putting up a few solo pictures of herself either and took the time to tell her 248K followers why exploring is so important. "Fantastic trip to Paris!", she wrote before continuing: "I love visiting different parts of the world! I was lucky enough to travel the world through work for many years, & now while on @bbcstrictly whenever I have down time, I always try to continue exploring it! We have such a gorgeous world that we live in! The more places you see, the more you cherish it, & the more you realise how beautiful humanity & all of our different cultures really are! Some advice: travel & see as much of the world as you can! You will NEVER regret it!"

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on baby plans

Clearly jet setting around, Aljaž revealed just two days later that they are back in his home country, Slovenia. Known for it's stunning, unspoilt landscape it's little wonder his Instagram shot looked totally incredible and there was "no caption needed".

READ NEXT: Strictly's Pasha to return to dance floor with co-stars

It's unclear whether the couple are interrailing, a popular way to explore Europe, but we'll stay tuned incase they snap any other destinations on our wish list.

