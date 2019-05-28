Obsessed with Corrie? Here's how you can visit the set of Coronation Street Ready to tread the cobbles?

Long-term fan of Coronation Street? Well, did you know that you can actually take a tour of the legendary ITV set? Indeed, head to 'Weatherfield' and you can set foot on Britain's most beloved cobbles to explore and take pictures. Sadly no cast is likely to be there to greet you but you'll be able to stop at some of the street's most famous shops and houses. Here's everything you need to know...

Do I need to book tickets to tour the Coronation Street set?

Yes, you do have to book and it is popular so it's worth doing in advance. You can get tickets here.

Can I go at any time?

Unfortunately not as the cast are often filming. The tour run from 9am to 6pm only on certain weekends which tend to be twice per month.

How long does it last?

The tour takes 90 minutes.

Do you walk around alone?

No all the tours are guided and they will tell you about the history of the set and how it works.

Is it the original set?

The original Coronation Street set was originally in central Manchester but moved to Salford in 2018 after a £10 million pound build. It was opened to the public for touring in 2018.

What do you see on the tour?

The outside set includes the famous cobbled street plus Rosamund Street and the new extended Victoria Street which was just an imaginary area for viewers when the show was filmed on the old set. It's also got t Roys’ Rolls, Prima Doner and Preston's Petals and the builder’s yard where Tina McIntyre, played by Michelle Keegan, fell to her death in 2014.

Can you go inside?

No unfortunately you can't stop for a pint at the Rovers - all internal spaces are off-limits.

How much are tickets?

They are priced at £35.

What's the meeting point?

The official address is: Coronation Street The Tour, The Studios from dock10, MediaCity UK, Salford, Stretford, Manchester M50 2EQ, UK