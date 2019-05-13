Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony honeymoon at luxury Maldives resort It’s a favourite with celebrities

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston has jetted off to a luxury resort in the Maldives for a romantic honeymoon with his wife Briony. The 25-year-old, who plays Chesney Brown in the soap, is staying at the Kuramathi resort, which recently played host to Billie Faiers' wedding.

Yoga teacher Briony has been sharing several photos from their luxurious getaway on Instagram, showing herself practicing yoga on the beach and even getting her new husband involved in one challenging pose. Another photo showed the newlyweds celebrating "1 week of being husband and wife" in a bar at the resort.

Sam Aston is on honeymoon in the Maldives with his wife Briony

Kuramathi has become a favourite destination among celebrities, and it’s easy to see why the couple have chosen it for their honeymoon. A romantic hotspot for couples, the island boasts an assortment of luxury villas, including the Honeymoon Pool Villas that have their own swimming pools and idyllic beach front location.

Rooms start at around £300 a night for a beach villa, rising to £640 a night for one of the water villas. And the newlyweds could expect to pay as much as £763 per night if they wanted to treat themselves to one of the island’s Thundi water villas, which has its own swimming pool and picturesque location next to the famous sand bank.

The couple have several bars and restaurants to choose from, ensuring they don’t get bored during their stay, while they can indulge themselves with some pampering treatments at the spa. Sam and Briony could also try their hand at a selection of water sports such as snorkeling and diving, tennis, and boat trips.

The five-star island resort is where Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd hosted their wedding in March, which was attended by 100 guests including the bride’s sister Sam Faiers and their former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann.

