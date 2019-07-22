Jools Oliver shares first photo from their family holiday in Cornwall – and it's the cutest! It looks like they are having a lovely time!

Jamie Oliver and his family have been making the most of the British summer, and have gone on a staycation in Cornwall over the school holidays. The celebrity chef and his wife Jools took their five children away on Friday, and it looks like they are making the most of every minute! On Monday, Jools shared a sweet photo of their youngest son River walking around barefoot in the outdoors. Many of the mum-of-five's followers were quick to praise the image, with one writing: "This is what freedom looks like," while another wrote: "Aww, looks like you're having a lovely holiday!"

Jamie Oliver and his family have gone to Cornwall for the summer

Little River also featured in a second snapshot, this time at the beach. Jools revealed that her youngest has started surfing lessons – a pastime the entire family enjoy doing. River was pictured walking towards the sea hand-in-hand with a surfing instructor, and Jools wrote in the caption: "Hide your eyes Granny and Nanny @felicity.norton1921@sally__oliver River is starting his little journey to learning more about our fantastic ocean and your little grandson is about to take on the surf, but obviously in the capable hands of @georgessurfschool so you can relax."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay and his family mourn sad death

Little River is learning how to surf

READ: Harper Beckham shows off singing voice during family car journey

The Olivers go to Cornwall every summer, and Jools has previously revealed that it's her favourite destination. They often spend their days surfing on the beach, and get up early to catch the waves at the start of the day. This year, they have been particularly blessed with great weather too. Last year, Jools revealed how proud she was of teenage daughter Daisy after she learnt how to stand on her board as she rode a wave, and she often shares pictures of her family practicing the sport during their holidays. Jools herself has been awarded a surfing certificate. She revealed the exciting news on Instagram in 2017, writing: "Me receiving my surfing certificate. Our 6th year in Cornwall and our 6th year learning to surf with the truly fantastic George and his incredible team. I have only missed one year when I was pregnant with little Bud but as a family, we spend one whole week getting up at 6.30am and hitting the beautiful beach and we learn to surf."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.