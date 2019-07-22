Gordon Ramsay and his family mourn sad death What sad news…

Gordon Ramsay and his family have been left devastated after the death of their beloved pet dog, Rump. The sad news was announced by the TV chef's youngest daughter Matilda, who paid tribute to their pet on Instagram. The aspiring cook shared a series of photos of herself with Rump over the years, including one of her as a little girl when he was a puppy. She wrote in the caption: "Will miss you forever Rump. Thanks for being the best dog ever, love you always." Many of Tilly's followers were quick to send their sympathies, with Romeo Beckham writing: "Most amazing dog," while another added: "So sorry to hear about your pup."

Rump has been a much-loved member of the Ramsay family for many years, and is thought to have been adopted by them from the Beckham family, who they are very close with. He recently featured in a video posted by Gordon, which was taken inside the family's home in Wandsworth, south west London.

Gordon and his family are extremely close

The Ramsay family are extremely close, and celebrated some far happier news earlier in the year after the arrival of baby Oscar in April. Oscar is doted on by his four older siblings, and even has his own Instagram account, which is run by Tilly, boasting an impressive 110,000 followers. Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 21 and 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack. The celebrity couple worked hard to ensure that their four oldest children had as normal a childhood as possible, and Gordon has admitted that they have been strict with privileges such as allowing their children to fly first class. He has also said that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will, as he wants them to work for their money.

Proud dad Gordon has previously opened up about his brood to The Telegraph, revealing that they are all very ambitious. While youngest daughter Tilly has her own children's TV show, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch, Megan has just graduated from university studying Philosophy. Jack wants to work as a marine, while Holly is hoping to pursue a career in fashion. He also explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

