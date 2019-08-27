Robbie Williams and Ayda Field pose for rare family photo with their kids during Hawaiian getaway Picture perfect!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field made sure their fans were green with envy as they posed for the most incredible family photo during their holiday in Hawaii. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Ayda gushed about her perfect Monday with her husband and two eldest children following what appeared to be a long hike in the mountains. "Monday @robbiewilliams [rainbow emoji] AWxx," she simply wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath the post, with one asking where little Coco was. "@laurablue24 she was camera shy :) x," answered Ayda. Another follower said: "A beautiful Place in this world... in the company of the ones you love and hold nearest and dearest and the view just tops it off... the serenity!" A third post read: "Can't believe bad boy Robbie has settled down." To which, Ayda replied: "@maria.daly.5268 I know! :) Xx."

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field celebrate ninth wedding anniversary

Over the past few days, the family-of-five have been making the most of their free time together before the children start school in September. The Hollywood couple have been introducing their children to golf, have zip lined together, watched dolphins swim in the ocean and night-time snorkelling with manta rays in Mauna Kea Beach.

MORE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu

On Saturday, the mum-of-three shared a candid video of herself with Robbie whilst snorkelling. "@robbiewilliams and I decided to night snorkel with the manta rays," she told fans. "Yes, that's @robbiewilliams , Man From The North, wearing no wet suit. And me, nervously laughing as, Jolene, the 14ft manta ray, got up close and personal with us. It was one of the most incredible experiences and manta rays are definitely the gentle giants of the ocean. And even though Jolene The Manta Ray will never read this post, we would like to thank her for taking such good care of us in her home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.