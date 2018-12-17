Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda jet away for idyllic Christmas holiday with their children The X Factor judges are enjoying a well-deserved break

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have jetted away for a relaxing Christmas break with their children following a life-changing year. The X Factor judges have travelled to a sun-soaked destination for their winter holiday, and although they haven’t revealed where they are, they have been unable to resist sharing some photos from the getaway on Instagram.

One sweet snap shared by Ayda shows herself, Robbie and their three young children – Teddy, six, Charlton, four, and baby Coco on the beach together looking out to sea. While Robbie and his eldest two children are all dressed in swimwear, Ayda is covered up from the sun in black leggings, a vest top and baseball cap and cradles little Coco in her arms protectively. "#familytime," Ayda captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Robbie got pulses racing after posting a cheeky photo of himself standing on a balcony in just his pants on Sunday. "Morning," he captioned the black-and-white post, which unsurprisingly attracted hundreds of comments from his fans on Instagram.

The family are no doubt enjoying the opportunity to relax after an incredibly busy few months. Not only did Robbie and Ayda both work on the X Factor, the former Take That singer has also been out on tour, and they also welcomed baby Coco via surrogate in September. Meanwhile, their eldest daughter Teddy has become a little star in her own right after stealing the show as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October.

The six-year-old appears to be enjoying the attention she has received since the royal wedding, judging by what she has said to her parents since the big day. Robbie recently opened up about a hilarious exchange between Ayda and Teddy in his vlog, and recalled how Teddy asked her mum when she can start calling Robbie 'Rob' and not 'Dad'. Ayda told her daughter: "He's called Dad so I don't think he'd like you calling him Rob."

But the youngster was quick to reply with: "Well if I'm at the X Factor and I'm in the crowd and I don't want people to know that he's my dad, should I call him Rob?" Ayda insisted, "You can call him Daddy," to which the couple's firstborn cheekily said: "You can't hide me anymore, and I like it."

