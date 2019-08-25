Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's incredible date night in Hawaii will leave you speechless We are in awe!

Forget romantic dinners under the stars or walking hand in hand on the beach… Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have taken date night to another level – and it includes snorkelling at night!

The family of six are making the most of their free time together before the kids start school again in September and have travelled to one of the world's most exotic destinations, Hawaii. The duo have been introducing their children to golf, have zip lined together, watched dolphins swim in the ocean and now…the unthinkable: night snorkelling with manta rays in Mauna Kea Beach!

Ayda, 40, shared a stunning video of their experience underwater, in which Robbie can be seen looking down at the manta rays in awe as Ayda laughs nervously.

"Robbie and I decided to night snorkel with the manta rays. Yes, that's @robbiewilliams , Man From The North, wearing no wet suit. And me, nervously laughing as, Jolene, the 14ft manta ray, got up close and personal with us. It was one of the most incredible experiences and manta rays are definitely the gentle giants of the ocean. And even though Jolene The Manta Ray will never read this post, we would like to thank her for taking such good care of us in her home #mantaray #mantalove #naturesfinest AWxx," the mother-of-three wrote alongside the clip, which has since been watched over 40,000 times.

Ayda's mum Gwen also accompanied the couple on their swim

Despite it being "the most incredible experience" for the couple, Ayda admitted in the comments section that she was very scared, but that it was "totally worth it".

In more clips shared on Ayda's Instagram Stories, Robbie, 45, can be heard saying: "It was special, a privilege, thank you very much".

Robbie has been teaching the kids to golf

It's definitely been a special week for the Williams', not only are they spending quality time together as a family but earlier this week they celebrated daughter Coco's first birthday. Proud mum Ayda marked the occasion on social media, sharing several pictures with fans and writing: "To our beautiful Coco...Happy 1st Birthday! You are our little miracle and the light of all our lives. It's hard to believe that a whole year has gone by since we held you in our arms for the very first time and looked into your magical eyes. Thank you for answering our prayers and picking us to be your parents. Every day with you is our blessing and we are so proud of the little miss you are becoming. May all your days be filled with joy and happiness and health and this be the start of many wonderful celebrations in your life...mommy and daddy. AWxx"