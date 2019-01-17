Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's hilarious holiday video is the best thing you'll see all day This looks like so much fun

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field showed off their playful sides on Wednesday as they shared a hilarious video filmed during their recent holiday. The couple, who jetted away with their three children before Christmas, can be seen showing off their best moves as they dance together at various locations around the beach.

As well as dancing on rocks and next to a palm tree, the pair jump onto sun loungers as their fun routine picks up, with the ocean providing the perfect backdrop to the fun holiday video. "Throwback to holiday silly times," Robbie captioned the clip, which proved an instant hit with fans.

Robbie and Ayda went on holiday with their children before Christmas

"I love this so much… two crazy dancers," one commented. "Y’all sure know how to shake it," another agreed. Others were more distracted by Ayda’s toned physique, with the mum-of-three looking glamorous in a monochrome swimsuit and sun hat as she danced alongside her husband. “Wow those legs!” one comment read. Another fan wrote: "Ayda looks good. Beautiful couple."

Robbie and Ayda took their three children, Teddy, Charlie, and Coco, away for a sun-soaked holiday in December, and shared several photos from the getaway on social media. However, they were back at their home in Los Angeles in time to celebrate Christmas and New Year, with Ayda telling her followers they were "head over heels excited for 2019".

The couple danced on the beach in an amusing Instagram video

The former Take That singer is starting 2019 with some new hobbies, as he aims to overhaul his lifestyle after becoming an ambassador for WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. Not only is he eating healthily and exercising more, he has also vowed to quit smoking, and found a novel way of beating his cravings – by drawing with his son Charlie.

During an Instagram live video, Robbie said: "I'm just doing some colouring in, which is good because I've got something to concentrate on. Art is good for my mind. Anyone who is giving up smoking with me, keep on. The struggle is real. I've been all right all week, it's sort of six out of ten difficult and then in the last hour and a half I've just collapsed, panic attacks, overwhelmed. I've had to get out of the house just to calm down a little." Robbie previously said that he was wanting to ditch the habit in order to stay alive for his children, but was worried about gaining weight.

