Katy Perry's stylist has designed a hotel suite in London and it's as wacky as you'd expect

We all know that opposites attract; whether it's romance, friendship, ice cream flavours, and now hotels rooms. Just look at Katy Pery and Orlando Bloom's respective Hollywood homes! Orlando's old bachelor pad in Beverley Hills was a minimalist's dream with a completely open plan living area filled with everything white - from the sofas to the chairs, walls, kitchen surfaces and even sunbeds. Yet on the other side of the spectrum, Katy owned a Meditarian-styled mansion, complete with varying geometric patterns on the floors, walls and furniture in an array of colours.

How are they going to incorporate this into their new marital home, we wonder? Well, our bets are on Katy calling on her stylist Johnny Wujek - the master behind all her iconic looks - and his recent co-worker, style blogger Kaitlyn Ham.

Katy Perry with stylist Johnny Wujek

This is because stylist to Katy Perry and Mariah Carey, Johnny Wujek and blogger, Kaitlyn Ham have answered the prayers of clashing couples around the world, with the first 'half and half' hotel suite! Yes, that's not a typo, the room is literally split halfway down the middle, from the ceiling, across the middle of the bed, down to the floor and round again. Named 'So Extra, So Chic' one side of the suite is 'so extra', designed by Johnny Wujek and is a maximalist's playground and the other side is 'so chic', being a minimalist's paradise.

Exclusive to Hotels.com and situated at The Curtain Hotel in Shoreditch, London, the room is decorated with lavish furnishings for both the maximalist and minimalist enthusiasts out there. Johny's side of the suite features "golden ornaments, monkey lamps, a luminescent mini bar, clashing prints, layered colourful rugs and wallpaper that could send you cross-eyed." Katy Perry's stylist explained: "I wanted my side of the room to feel exciting and ‘extra’ but also comfy and cosy… Baby, you better stand out in this world."

Kaitlyn's side is contrasted with "pared-back, clean lines and minimalist monochromes with a white leather lounge chair, bespoke line-drawing art, décor pieces in muted tones and a plush wool throw." The minimalist Instagram star revealed: “I took inspiration from modern mid-century design to create a space that feels open and calming...The space should feel modern and light yet have an inviting warmth that makes it feel like home.”

So, which side are you?

Unfortunately, you may only get to enjoy one night of perfect harmony as The So Extra So Chic suite is only available to book for one night at a time - but that's better than nothing, right? Exclusive to Hotels.com the suite is available to book now until 29th October (subject to availability) from £250 per night - so whether you and your partner can't agree, or you alone can't decide which style you prefer, now you can have it all!

You can find out more about Hotels.com's So Extra So Chic suite