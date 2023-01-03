8 tricks to make small living rooms appear bigger Wondering how to make a small living room appear bigger? We've got the inspiration and expert tips you need

If your living room is smaller than you like, there are many easy ways to give the illusion of more space without the need for a dramatic and expensive renovation.

Whether you're renting or own your home, these clever colour choices, furniture and lighting solutions could have a huge impact on how your living room feels and looks. Read on for our top tips on how to make small living rooms appear bigger…

Let in more light

Not only can opting for a lighter colour scheme help to make smaller spaces feel bigger, but so too can letting in more light via your windows or sliding glass doors. Swap blinds that will obstruct and close off the windows for curtains, like in this living room. (Photo: Laura Ashley)

Play around with colour

Just because your room is small, it doesn't mean you need to paint it all white to give the illusion of space. In fact, having a dark accent wall as pictured can add depth to more confined spaces, especially when offset with a lighter shade and metallic accents. (Photo: Cuckooland.com)

Get creative with your storage

Small rooms can easily feel cluttered as soon as you add in any extra furniture, so get savvy with your storage by opting for built-in cabinets and display shelving that is as much of an eye-catching design feature as it is a practical one. (Photo: DFS)

Hang a mirror

It's one of the oldest tricks in the book, but for good reason. Hanging a mirror on the wall in your living room can help to give the illusion of more space and will reflect light, creating a welcoming and bright room. (Photo: Furniture Village)

Express Yourself

A smaller space doesn't have to be restrictive. Think of it as an opportunity to be more creative and expressive, and create your very own focal point such as a gallery wall comprised of your favourite prints and photographs. (Photo: John Lewis)

Create an optical illusion

Adding a clever accessory such as a horizontal striped rug can help give the illusion that a space is wider than it actually is, helping to make your living room feel bigger at minimal cost. (Photo: Kelly Hoppen)

Invest in multi-functional furniture

Let your furniture do the hard work for you, by investing in pieces that either double up as storage or can easily be hidden away to maximise floor space. Think nesting tables or a basket table, which will also add a cool Scandi vibe to your living room (Photo: Sainsbury's Home)

Create a cosy ambience

One of the perks of a smaller living room is how easy it is to make it feel cosy and inviting. Make the most of the space and add to the ambience with a fluffy rug, textured throw cushions and blankets draped over sofas – you'll never want to leave. (Photo: Wilko)

