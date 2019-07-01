Katy Perry shares a peek inside her home after tackling her 'hoarding problems' Wow!

Katy Perry has given her fans a rare peek inside her house, after enlisting professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her "hoarding problems". The Never Really Over singer shared an Instagram video that showcased her amazing beauty cupboard, which had all been tidied to perfection, with her 83.3 million Instagram followers at the weekend.

"BIG shout out to @thehomeedit for helping me with my hoarding problems err I mean… my collecting problems #thisismylovelanguage," Katy captioned the clip, which panned around the huge cupboard that Katy has devoted to her toiletries and beauty products.

Katy Perry shared a sneak peek inside her house

With a huge selection of everything from shampoo and conditioner to sun cream, makeup remover and even lint rollers, it looks like Katy won’t have to go shopping for beauty supplies for a long time! Each product has been organised and displayed in clear trays and rotating stands on the built-in shelving that fills the cupboard from floor to ceiling.

The Home Edit also shared a glimpse inside her "household closet" on Instagram, saying tidying the space was "our idea of a good time". Items Katy had on display include Olly multivitamins, Caudalie cleansers, and a selection of Aesop skincare products.

The Home Edit curated Katy's amazing beauty cupboard

Katy is far from the first celebrity to recruit the professional organisers to curate her home; Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Gwyneth Paltrow have all previously shown the results of their perfectly-curated rooms on social media. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian worked with the team to create an incredible home office and pantry, which she said "makes me happy" when she shared a look at the finished results on Instagram.

