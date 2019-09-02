Inside the Loose Women ladies' fun-filled holiday together in celebration of 20 years on ITV The Loose ladies let loose!

The Loose Women ladies were absolute squad goals at the weekend as they holidayed together in honour of the show's 20th anniversary. Showcasing the ultimate girl gang (plus baby Rex), the ITV panel hosts took to Jane Moore's gorgeous home in the Cotswolds to celebrate the impressive milestone.

Amongst the group were Carol McGiffin, Jane Moore, Stacey Soloman, Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Saira Khan. The ladies took to Instagram to document the fun-filled time, which consisted of a lot of love for Stacey's baby son, a lot of good food and, if Kaye Adams' Instagram is anything to go by, a LOT of good drink.

In a hilarious Instagram Story by Kaye, followers could see someone curled up on the sofa, their identity concealed by a blanket. "Someone isn't feeling so bright and breezy the morning after…Can you guess which Loose Lady it is?" she captioned the clip. As Saira was the only one to re-gram Kaye's story we have a strong suspicion we may know the answer...

Other than maybe a morning headache, the Loose Women clearly had a blast, with Kaye commenting: '"Fabulous weekend with this amazing lot!" Jane Moore, meanwhile, described it as 'the best tonic just before getting back to work!... have never laughed so much in my life!' while Nadia branded it the "perfect weekend."

And it seems Stacey's new baby boy Rex was the highlight of the girly getaway, with the ladies posing for multiple selfies with the little man. Jane posted a picture of the two on her Instagram, commenting: "Was rather hoping that @stacysoloman might forget to take this little fella home with her when our #girlsweekend ended, but sadly she didn’t. What a joy he was - so chilled and smiley, just like his mum and dad." Saira even publicly offered up her baby-sitting service whilst posting her selfie, declaring: "If you and @realjoeswashy ever need a baby sitter- do not hesitate to call me. I miss this little bundle of joy so much."

Fans were, however, sad to see some of their favourite Loose Women were not present for the weekend celebrations. One follower commented: 'But where's Ruth?", referring to Ruth Langsford, whilst another asked after Coleen Nolan.

Denise Welch took to Jane Moore's post to confirm that she was in fact invited but couldn't make it, writing: "Gutted to miss it!!! Can’t wait to hear the antics!!! Xx", and Jane Moore set the record straight on her Instagram picture of all the girls, writing: "To all the loose ladies who couldn’t come because of other plans, we missed you. See you all this week." We can't wait to celebrate 20 years with the ladies every day this week on ITV from 12-30:-13:00. Happy anniversary, ladies!