Jools Oliver heads to Paris for the bank holiday weekend and celebrates with a BEAUTIFUL photo

The Olivers have landed in Paris! Jools Oliver took to Instagram on Friday evening to share a beautiful snap of the French capital with her followers, and we're tempted to book some Eurostar tickets ourselves! The stunning picture shows the Eiffel tower dipped in the warm glow of the golden sunset, and we can imagine that Jools and co have zipped across the channel for one final hurrah before the kids head back to school next month.

Jamie hasn’t given any clues as to whether or not he's with Jools, but it's likely that he tagged along for the ride after his momentous week. A documentary about the celebrity chef aired on Channel 4 on Wednesday, and in it, Jamie and Davina McCall visited the site of one of his closed down restaurants. Jamie was overcome with emotion during the clip, and broke down in tears. He could certainly do with a bank holiday break!

Jools shared the beautiful photo on Friday evening

Back in June, Jools and Jamie celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, and to mark the occasion Jools dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her husband, writing: "Happy 19 years married to my absolute favourite xxx." If they haven't found time to celebrate yet, they certainly will in the city of love.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June

Jools and Jamie are both 44 and started dating when they were just teenagers. The pair tied the knot back in 2000 and now have five beautiful children together; Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, ten, Buddy, eight, and River, who turned three just last week.

It's been a tough year for Jamie. It was revealed in May that many of his restaurant chains were closing, causing the loss of over 1000 jobs. But things are certainly looking up for Jamie, whose latest book VEG hit book stands on Wednesday. What better way to celebrate than with a trip to Paris?

