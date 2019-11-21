Things to do in London this weekend: From Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland to puppy pop-ups and Frozen 2 Where to go first?

London weekends are filled with exciting events, but if you're struggling to think of what to do then we've got you covered. Whether you fancy a pampering session with your pooch, getting festive at The Yards, watching Frozen 2 with the family or are desperate to get your hands on some Glossier products, there is plenty of fun things to get stuck into this weekend.

Get your hair done at Hershesons

The party season will soon be upon us, so what better time to get your hair ready than now? The Hershesons Blow Dry Bar menu has been updated to include The Pleat, which includes a classic French pleat at the back with modern with tight sides, a side parting and face-framing strands. Channel Jennifer Anniston and Bella Hadid with the modern take on the 90’s inspired up-do, or opt for more classic styles like bouncy waves or a sleek straight style. So get in the pampering mood and test out the new menu.

WHEN: From 21 November 2019

WHERE: Hershesons, 29-32 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3LR

For more information visit hershesons.com

Family cinema trip to see Frozen 2

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer

Following the star-studded premiere this week, Frozen 2 will be hitting cinemas across the UK on 22 November. With the return of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, it is sure to be a hit with the kids. Starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, the film will follow the characters as they will leave the kingdom of Arendelle to find the origin of Elsa's powers.

WHEN: Released in the UK on 22 November

WHERE: Try Empire Cinemas, 63-65 Haymarket, St. James's, London SW1Y 4RL

For more information visit empirecinemas.co.uk

Get the first glimpse of Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

One of London’s most popular parks will transform into a magical Winter Wonderland yet again this Christmas. From 21 November, guests can expect some fabulous festive attractions such as skating on the open-air ice rink, laughing in the Winter Wonderland Comedy Club and strolling through over 100 fairy-lit chalets in the Bavarian Village. The event will also offer the world’s tallest transportable Observation Wheel, A Christmas Carol theme at the Magical Ice Kingdom and family-friendly shows such as Paddington on Ice.

WHEN: 21 November 2019 - 5 January 2020

WHERE: Hyde Park

For more information visit hydeparkwinterwonderland.com

Grab your favourites from the Glossier pop-up

Calling all beauty-lovers! Glossier London is coming to Covent Garden, so expect secret doors, classical architectural details and even the 'Glossier Rooftop' that pays homage to the iconic London skyline. Get your hands on all Glossier products, including favourites such as Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and Milky Jelly Cleanser, or buy a limited-edition Glossier London umbrella knowing that for each umbrella sold, Glossier will donate £5 to gender equality charity Young Women’s Trust.

WHEN: 20 November 2019 - 9 February 2020

WHERE: Glossier London, 13 Floral Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9DH

For more information visit glossier.com

Raise a glass at a new champagne bar

If you're a champagne lover then you're in for a treat - Veuve Clicquot will be launching its own Souvenir bar in Covent Garden on 22 November. The part speakeasy, part sensory space will embrace the celebration of enjoying a glass of Veuve Clicquot through sights, sounds, smells and emotions. Thought up by host St. Vincent with the help of fashion designer Matty Bovan and plant-based creative studio Plates-London, this is not one to miss.

WHEN: Open 22 - 23 November

WHERE: 6a Langley St, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JA

For more information visit veuveclicquot.com

Try Mozzarella & ‘Nduja Trees

Yum! Head to Zizzi (various locations can be found within London) and try the new Super Festivo set menu – three courses and choice of drink (prosecco or a Passion Fruitini) for £25.95. Winning! Another highlight includes the Red Velvet Brownie.

For more information visit zizzi.com

Get ready for the Christmas Lego experience

Reconnect with your childhood roots at The Savoy hotel, which is now home to the LEGO Group's Twelve Rebuilds of Christmas. Based on lyrics of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas', it offers a twist on the classic carol with the words 'Santa’s New Wheels' and a 'Dragon Shaped Christmas Tree'. 372,931 bricks and 2,200 man-hours make up the hotel's creative and imaginative brick-built experience, from the fire-breathing dragon in the foyer to a space-exploring princess in a rocket castle and even a Minifigure choir on the roof to greet the public.

WHEN: 3 January 2020

WHERE: 2 Savoy Ct, Strand, London WC2R 0EZ

For more information visit savoychristmas.com

Last chance for a gin and light festival experience

It's time to be-Gin the winter celebrations (see what we did there?) In celebration of the Winter Light Festival, Covent Garden-based Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour and Tavern has partnered with House of Suntory to create a magical Japanese-inspired oasis with delicious cocktails and fusion dishes. Admire the pink Japanese blossom exterior before following the lantern trail upstairs to view the stunning display. Get stuck into a simple Asian inspired gin and tonic or a more extravagant cocktail like the 'Kingdom of Light' made with Suntory Roku gin. But hurry, it ends this weekend.

WHEN: Until 24 November 2019

WHERE: Mr Fogg’s Tavern, 58 St Martin’s Lane, London WC2N 4EA

For more information visit mr-foggs.com

Get festive at The Yards, Covent Garden

Choir performances, Christmas wreath-making workshops and complimentary drinks are all waiting for you at The Yards, Covent Garden. Enjoy live festive musical performances from some of London’s leading choirs and get up to 20% off at Stanfords, Pineapple and Eileen Fisher before escaping from the cold with a boozy hot chocolate at Bill's.

WHEN: 22 and 28 November, and 5 and 14 December

WHERE: 17 Slingsby Place St Martin's Courtyard, London WC2H 9AB

For more information visit theyardscoventgarden.co.uk

Embrace the romance at Bootique

Looking for a couple's activity this weekend? Boots has opened ‘The What To Buy The Person You’re Heels Over Head With Bootique’ where you can see a vertically inverted bedroom complete with a cool photo experience, and you can even tick some Christmas shopping off your list. The first 30 people will receive a bespoke goody bag with items including a Two Faced mascara, an Urban Decay setting spray and a luxury massage oil.

WHEN: 20-26 November 2019

WHERE: 59 Greek Street, London, W1D 3DZ

For more information visit boots.com

Puppy pop-up

A pop-up focussed on dogs - what more could you want? Dedicated to shoppers and their furry friends, Klarna will open a 'pup-up' where you and your pooch can experience a joint pamper experience, including grooming, hair styling and manicures, or enjoy free coffees and treats at the Klarna Kanine Kafe. To ensure the experience remains firmly in your memory, grab a pet portrait by Woof Portraits and buy an embroidered sweater from Hoop and Loop. All proceeds will be donated to the Wild at Heart Foundation.

WHEN: 27-28 November

WHERE: Bateman Street, Soho, London, W1D 3AQ

For more information visit klarna-pup-up.eventbrite.co.uk

Book to see Disney on Ice at Christmas

Over 50 Disney characters will take part in the skating spectacular Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic. Watch Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Woody and Elsa take to the ice in a magical performance that will feature some of the most iconic music from the films. Whether you sing your heart out to ‘Let It Go', ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ and ‘Hakuna Matata’ or sit back in silence and enjoy the performance, it's sure to entertain the whole family.

WHEN: 26 December 2019 - 5 January 2020

WHERE: The O2, Peninsula Square, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0DX

For more information visit theo2.co.uk

