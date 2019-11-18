Alex Jones looked like a Disney princess in a sparkly Zara dress at the Frozen 2 premiere

Move aside, Elsa and Ana! Alex Jones looked like a Disney princess in her own right while attending the European premiere of Frozen 2 at BFI Southbank on Sunday night. Wearing a fabulous black and purple sparkly outfit, the Welsh TV presenter looked at home as she posed for pictures against the premiere's wintery backdrop.

Featuring a metallic zig-zag print, ruffle hem and black collar, the Zara midi dress is the perfect balance between a cool work outfit and a jazzy party dress. The public clearly had the same thought process as Alex's dress, priced at £59.99, proved to be very popular and has already sold out!

The One Show presenter teamed the sparkly number with a classic black leather jacket and kept warm with a cosy knitted scarf and black studded boots. Dressing it down, she wore her brunette hair in a relaxed straight style and opted for natural makeup with mascara swept along her lashes and a pink lip. Who needs big accessories or bold makeup when you have a statement dress like that?

She attended the star-studded premiere with her eldest son Teddy, 2, and her niece, 5, and both were clearly very excited at the concept of meeting the movie characters. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old shared a sweet picture of the pair dressed in a blue Elsa dress and a big Olaf snowman suit, complete with a headpiece and a carrot nose! And her husband Charlie Thomson also attempted his best Olaf impersonation, trying the hat on ahead of the event. "Homeward bound with two shattered but ecstatic children," Alex later wrote as she carried Teddy in her arms.

While she is on maternity leave, the mother-of-two is enjoying spending some quality time with both Teddy and five-month-old Kit whom she shares with Charlie. She recently took little Kit to the cinema to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, and treated them both to a trip to the seaside in October.

