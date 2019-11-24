I'm a Celeb's Adele Roberts shares a peek inside the house she shares with girlfriend Kate

Adele Roberts has certainly entertained viewers during her time on I'm a Celebrity so far, particularly by choosing a picture of Loose Women's Jane McDonald for her luxury item. And while viewers are now used to seeing her adapt to life in the jungle, her home life is significantly more luxurious. The BBC Radio 1 presenter has given her Instagram followers a glimpse inside the home she shares with girlfriend Kate Holderness primarily through pictures and videos of the two cooking for their YouTube channel The Fakeaway Factory.

From modern staircases to neutral furniture and splashes of colour, the 40-year-old has decorated her home in a stylish yet understated way. Her kitchen is particularly beautiful, with a pastel colour scheme running throughout, including pale green cabinets and powder blue tiles lightening up the dark work surfaces. In a video of the couple creating a spicy chai latte, the rest of the room appears to be simple with silver and cream accessories.

The open plan kitchen runs into the living area, with a wooden dining room table and chair tucked underneath the stairs. A grey sofa sits in the middle of the room surrounded by neutral cream carpets and curtains. In one picture, Adele and Kate pose side by side in matching dungarees, giving fans a glimpse at their modern staircase with cream iron railings.

Kate, who is an actress and vlogger, is running Adele's social media channels while she is in the jungle. It is unknown exactly how long the couple have been dating, but Adele revealed she had a girlfriend during her appearance on Big Brother in 2002. However, this may not have been Kate.

The pair are big cooking fans and show off healthy takeaway alternatives on their YouTube channel, which are high in protein and low in sugar. The star also revealed that healthier eating is the secret behind her incredible body transformation. She dropped two stone over the last few years by giving up sugar, swapping out chocolate bars for protein bars and exchanging white baps for sourdough bread.

