David Beckham to launch glamorous London-themed hotel in China - and Gordon Ramsay is in charge of the food

David Beckham has revealed an exciting new venture to expand 'Brand Beckham' – his very own hotel! The former footballer has revealed plans to open a London-themed hotel in Macau, China, complete with a gastropub run by his best friend Gordon Ramsay. The 44-year-old is expected to open The Londoner Macao next year, and he is going all out to bring his hometown to the 'Vegas of the East'. The hotel will feature black cabs, a mini Big Ben and a recreation of Bond Street. The hotel exterior will represent Westminster and the Houses of Parliament while the stunning glass atrium is modelled on Claridge's of London.

Celebrity chef Gordon will take charge of the food, serving up traditional British grub like Sunday roasts and pie and mash in the on-site restaurant. Discussing his new venture, David explained to Travel + Leisure: "London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macau – that sense of energy, humour, and attitude in the furniture and artwork — is a great feeling. We're going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London's most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Saville Row." Divulging on the food, he added: "Proper Sunday roasts will definitely be on the menu, as will my all-time favorite: traditional pie and mash."

As well as the gastropub, there will be a selection for Portuguese and Chinese Restaurants on-site with Macau a former Portuguese colony. A huge 200-store shopping centre called Shoppes at The Londoner will feature a range of British brands, which are yet to be revealed. Live events and screenings will be held at the hotel's Streetmosphere entertainment venue, and there will be three spas and four health clubs among its numerous leisure facilities. David will also design concept suites, as well as two floors dedicated to bespoke tailoring. A promotional video shows David and his assistants picking out the best of London, including the iconic red bus, a black cab, telephone boxes and pubs.

According to the hotel's website: "The Londoner Macao is a celebration of timeless British design. The experience begins with the exterior facade, modelled on the iconic Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament, complete with the 96-metre Elizabeth Tower and spectacular clock face. Crystal Palace is a light-filled, palatial atrium, modelled on Claridge’s of London and the Palace Hotel, exemplifying the greatest in Victorian design and construction in glass and iron."

