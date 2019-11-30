Stacey Solomon has revealed that her Loose Women co-hosts have whisked her away for a spa day as part of her belated 30th birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor contestant shared a video of herself and some of the Loose Women panel – including Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Saira Khan and Linda Robson – sitting in a spa waiting room. Stacey added the caption: "We've finally made it! Special spa day with my favourite girls for my 30th birthday surprise!" The doting mum even brought baby Rex along for the ride!

Next, Stacey shared a photo of herself laying down with cucumbers placed over her eyes as she enjoyed a massage. The 30-year-old added the caption: "The girls have treated me to a massage. So I've left Pickle with nanny Linda and the gang. May sleep the whole way through this."

Stacey shared the news on Instagram

The TV star actually turned 30 back in October, but the Loose Women presenters have a hectic schedule, so it's no wonder it took so long to settle on a weekend when they were all available.

At the time, Stacey celebrated her birthday with a surprise dinner hosted by her nearest and dearest. Taking to Instagram with a gorgeous photo of a dinner table decorated with balloons, candles and sparkly decorations, Stacey wrote: "My family surprised me for a birthday eve meal at my sister's. I cried…"

Stacey confessed that everything from opening her birthday gifts to sitting with her niece and nephew had bought tears to her eyes, while a video of the group singing Happy Birthday to her showed Stacey looking overwhelmed as she blew out the candles on her cake.

In the days leading up to her 30th, her Loose Women co-hosts also celebrated her birthday live on air. Stacey was showered with treats – and even received a surprise video message from her sons alongside a live performance by 911 – one of Stacey's favourite pop groups.

