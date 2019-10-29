Inside Stacey Solomon's dreamy luxury holiday in the Maldives Stacey's luxury suite starts at £2,776 a night!

Stacey Solomon is taking a break from her Loose Women panellist duties this week whilst she holidays with her three sons in the Maldives just five months after giving birth to baby Rex. The 30-year-old has been documenting the dreamy holiday with her sons on her Instagram account and it looks like they are enjoying every second of her time off. The family have been staying in a luxury villa enjoying the private white-sand beaches, water sports and the local wildlife.

It certainly seems like Stacey along with five-month-old baby Rex, Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, are acquainting themselves with the local wildlife. Posting to her Instagram the I'm a Celebrity star showed baby Rex enjoying bat sightings outside their room, fishes in the sea and even a shark close to shore! Stacey also hilariously posted to her Instagram story a video of a crab running away in the sand with the caption: "Every time they go 'Mummy here look i found you a pretty shell' It walks away."

Stacey later shared the family enjoying the clear blue seas of the Indian Ocean. Posting a picture of her and her family about to embark on a kayak ride, they were equipped with a transparent model for a full view of the ocean below. Posing for the cute family snap, Stacey can be seen wearing a gorgeous white bandeau bikini paired with a matching white netted kaftan which she has been sporting throughout her stories - and boy, we are enviable of her post-baby figure!

Most of all the star seems to have fallen in love with her luxury retreat's bathroom. Posting an adorable video of baby Rex smiling at himself in the bathroom mirror, Stacey commented: "He loves looking at himself in the mirror. Wish this was my actual bathroom."

The bathroom Stacey is referring to appears to be 'The Digali Suite' at Dhigali resort in the Maldives. This room starts at £2,776 a night and its bathroom boasts an indoor and outdoor rainfall shower and a freestanding bathtub. The suite also has a large living space, its own courtyard and a beachfront infinity pool. Did we mention that the Digali resort itself has three swimming pools, a fitness centre, a games centre and a spa, so it's safe to say the family will stay entertained during their stay! - Stacey, can we join?

