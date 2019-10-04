Loose Women's Stacey Solomon whisked off on surprise holiday by partner Joe Swash - this is where they're going No kids in sight!

Joe Swash has swept partner Stacey Solomon off to Brussels to celebrate her 30th birthday. The Loose Women star shared a snap of her beau wheeling suitcases through a carpark with the caption: "Just parked up and he pulls these out the car. I'm crying. 1. Because I'm very excited. 2. Because I can't believe I'm staying over somewhere without my babies. And 3. Because I'm scared to see what Joe has packed for me."

Soon after Stacey uploaded another video, but this time the pair were on a train heading somewhere exciting. "Where?" Joe asked – "Brussels." Stacey replied with a huge smile on her face. The ex-EastEnders star also asked: "Why are we going Brussels?" to which Stacey excitedly replied: "'Cause I love chocolate."

Stacey had no idea where Joe was taking her

It's the second surprise of the week for Stacey. On Thursday night, her family secretly arranged a dinner for the 30-year-old and needless to say Stacey was over the moon. The former X Factor contestant shared a glimpse inside the intimate celebrations on Instagram Stories, admitting it had made her very emotional ahead of her milestone birthday.

Stacey and Joe are off to Brussels!

"My family surprised me for a birthday eve meal at my sister's. I cried…" the star captioned a photo that showed the table beautifully set up for the occasion, with pink lighting and balloons, and candles set up down the centre of the dinner table.

Stacey even confessed that everything from opening her birthday gifts to sitting with her niece and nephew had bought tears to her eyes, while a video of the group singing Happy Birthday to her showed the Loose Women panellist looking overwhelmed as she blew out the candles on her cake. Of course, baby Rex was also in attendance – decked out in a tiny pair of grey tracksuits and a black t-shirt.

