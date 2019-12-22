This time last year, Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley were celebrating their Strictly Come Dancing win. This year, though, the happy couple are enjoying a pre-Christmas trip to New York and some much-earned time together after spending a lot of time working apart. On Saturday, Kevin posted a sweet snap with his girlfriend and actors Ricky Rojas and Lucas Rush, all looking happy with their arms around each other. The professional dancer captioned the lovely picture: "Some of my favourite people @sjdooley @rickyrojas1272."

The couple won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey was one of the first to comment, adding a heart emoji and writing: "Embarrassing for you guys I’m the only West End Wendy here." The term refers to someone who stars in a lot of productions and was clearly a joke as Kevin performs in dance show Burn the Floor while Ricky played Santiago in Moulin Rouge the Musical! and Lucas is known for his roles in American Idiot and We Will Rock You. Fans were thrilled by the behind-the-scenes glimpse of their trip, and commented: "Such a talented group of people," "Happy crowd," "You look really happy," and: "That's brilliant enjoy your break xXxX."

Kevin and Stacey have been enjoying a pre-Christmas city break in New York

Earlier in the week, Stacey shared a snap of a New York street at night featuring an iconic yellow cab as well as a snap of herself on the Lower East Side. On Saturday, she posted a video above the New York skyline that appeared to have been taken from a helicopter. Stacey and Kevin got together after their Strictly run and confirmed their relationship back in April after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, who Stacey dated for five years, leaked the news.

Kevin was previously married to fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer, but the couple announced their separation in March 2018. The 37-year old told The Sun earlier this year how much meeting and working with Stacey had meant to him, saying: "In the last couple of years I’ve seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn’t always been easy… At times I’ve struggled… And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I’m the Strictly champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle.”

