Why Kevin Clifton hasn't joined girlfriend Stacey Dooley on lavish Cannes getaway Duty calls!

Stacey Dooley has been making the most of her free time following her house move, so much so that she has jetted off to the French Riviera for a glamourous getaway. However, the 32-year-old has left behind her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton, who is currently touring the UK with Rock of Ages. On Monday, the documentary-maker shared a picture from her idyllic travels in Cannes, which shows her posing outside in a chic, billowing white dress paired with stylish black sandals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stacey has been keeping her fans updated and has shared several pictures of her sightseeing the beautiful French town. Some of the highlights include pretty patisseries, vintage houses with wooden shutters and a gorgeous snap at sunset. The trip will no doubt be a welcome distraction after moving homes. The star recently revealed that she snapped up a new abode, which comes months after her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Her relationship with Kevin was first made public when Sam gave a series of tell-all interviews in March. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." Kevin, 36, and Stacey have since been pictured together looking loved-up.

Last week, Stacey confirmed that her show, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-up Star, has been recommissioned for another series on BBC Three. And her ever-doting boyfriend Kevin was quick to "like" the news on Twitter following her announcement. "Oh Hi… Glow Up has been recommissioned," revealed Stacey. "We're coming back for a second series. I'm delighted. I had such a great time, genuinely with Dom and Val."

