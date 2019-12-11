Strictly star Kevin Clifton announces exciting news - and we can't wait The former Strictly winner has a busy New Year ahead

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is a man in demand! Not only does he have his Strictly commitments, podcast and Burn The Floor show with his sister Joanne – but he's now landed himself a starring role in new musical The Wedding Singer. Kevin will play lead Robbie Hart for a limited run at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from Thursday 30 January until Sunday 1 March 2020. Based on the 1998 Hollywood film of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer features music from the Tony Award-nominated composer of Elf the Musical Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Begeulin and a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy.

This isn't Kevin's first foray into musical theatre. He made his debut in Dirty Dancing the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End and went on to become a principle dancer in Burn The Floor Dance Company performing in the West End, on Broadway and across the world. He also played 'rock God' Stacee Jaxx in Rock Of Ages the musical.

Kevin is currently the reigning champ of Strictly having won the 2018 series with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley. Over the weekend, the professional dancer took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about their days training together. Taking to Instagram, he shared a backstage video that had been filmed while the pair were rehearsing their Charleston dance. They looked like they were having a great time as they perfected their moves ahead of the live show, with Kevin even mimicking the show's voice-over artist before they started dancing, and could be heard saying: "Dancing the Charleston, it's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton."

Kevin is no doubt missing Stacey, who has been travelling around the world for work since October. The documentary maker has been in South Korea, the United States and most recently Denmark, where she has been sharing festive pictures of her stay in Copenhagen. While they have been apart for a while, the loved-up couple enjoyed a few hours together in November when Stacey was in the UK for the evening in between her travels.

The star went straight to the Blackpool Ballroom where Strictly were performing that evening, and reunited with Kevin and the rest of the pro dancers. Both Stacey and Kevin are notoriously private about their relationship but have been publicly supporting each other on social media over the last few weeks. Most recently, Kevin praised his girlfriend on Instagram after she was named number six in the Radio Times Top 100 for 2019.

