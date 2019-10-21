This is where the Beckhams are enjoying their half-term break Half-term holiday of dreams...

For most families, half-term is a time to catch up on missed homework, sort out odd jobs around the house, or enjoy a little break to Europe to catch some of the last rays of sun before winter officially sets in. But not for the Beckham family! They have jetted off to America for half-term, where they were spotted heading for dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday.

As shown in pictures on the Mail Online, Victoria looked chic wearing an all-black ensemble of a black shirt tucked into matching skinny jeans, and her hair pulled back in a sleek low ponytail. Her husband David opted for a similar low-key style, while their eight-year-old daughter Harper was a pop of colour in a bright red dress with a lace Peter Pan collar by Alex and Alexa. They were also joined by Brooklyn, 20, who looked relaxed in jeans, a white t-shirt and a striped shirt layered over the top.

The famous family is no stranger to the LA area, having previously lived there between 2008 to 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around $33million (around £25.3million) before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million. In the school holidays, they often return to LA, and the former Spice Girl previously said she still considers the city her "second home".

This was just the latest trip for the fashion designer, whose busy work schedule has seen her travel across the world over the last few weeks. In early October, the 45-year-old spent time in Dubai to take part in the World of Fashion 2019 event, before heading to New York to promote her new Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, which she launched in September. But she revealed the impact all the jet-setting has had on her body on Instagram Stories by asking fans for advice on how to treat her bloodshot eye. She wrote: "Goodbye NYC! Great week. Definitely feeling it in my eyes. What are your suggestions for tired, red eye recovery?"

