Hotel Review: Why the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh must be on your bucket list this winter For a winter escape in Scotland

There is a good reason as to why guests at The Balmoral return year after year. The iconic Victorian-style building is at the epicentre of Edinburgh, surrounded by stunning views of the bustling, historic city. With its ornate grandeur and welcoming service, this elegant 5-star hotel - which is situated on the most prestigious address, No. 1 Princes Street - is the perfect setting for an idyllic winter city break. From the minute I checked in, I was mesmerised with the incredible beauty of the place, and the enchanting Christmas tree was which stood before me. Right from the high ceilings and stunning art collection, the hotel exuded a grand and timeless feel.

One of the bedrooms in The Balmoral

The Balmoral, which is part of the excellent Rocco Forte family, boasts an impressive 188 bedrooms including 20 suites - one of which is aptly named the J.K. Rowling suite. The beloved Harry Potter author secretly stayed at the hotel for six months, where she completed the final chapters of the wizarding franchise – and I can see why!

My spacious bedroom was decorated with muted, earthy colours and chic furnishings, and boasted hints of tartan in the carpets and cushions. The room featured a spacious walk-in closet, a comfortable king-size bed, and a gorgeous mosaic marble bathroom with all the modern-day comforts close to hand. You can also catch a glimpse of Carlton Hill, Edinburgh Castle or the gothic Scott Monument from the windows – an added bonus.

Dining at the Brasserie Prince

Breakfast is conveniently included at the Brasserie Prince, by Alain Roux; there is a wide selection of eggs, coffee, juices, cereals and a charcuterie board of meat, cheese, fruit and nuts as well as the option of getting a cooked breakfast. You can also choose to dine here, indulging in some of the finest cuisine Edinburgh can offer. You can't go wrong with the roasted duck breast with potato purée & orange sauce or even the pan seared loin of venison with kale, chestnut purée, sherry & juniper jus.

For those wanting to celebrate something special such as an anniversary or a birthday, make sure you reserve a place for Afternoon Tea at their beautiful Palm Court. The room itself is incredible, complete with a glittering blossom tree installation, an incredible glass dome and Venetian chandelier. Here, there is a wide selection of loose leaf teas, coffee and pastries – and a glass of vintage champagne which can be enjoyed whilst a harpist provides the perfect accompaniment.

The Palm Court at Christmas

If you're looking for a luxury escape with a touch of class and culture when you're travelling to Edinburgh, you certainly can't go wrong with The Balmoral. Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle, Palace of Holyroodhouse and of course, Arthur’s Seat are just minutes away, there's simply no arguing that you're in the best place to be.

To find out more information on how to reserve a room, visit here roccofortehotels.com

