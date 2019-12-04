You can now stay in an edible Candy Cane house for less than £100 this Christmas Calling all chocolate-lovers!

Why bake a gingerbread house when you could stay overnight in one? This festive season is about to get even more magical with Booking.com offering two guests the opportunity to stay in the Candy Cane House in the heart of London's Soho area. Channelling the fairytale Hanzel and Grettle, the house features edible Christmas wreaths on the front doors, giant candy canes in the windows, dustings of snowy icing sugar and sweet treat-themed rooms.

Inside the house, which is available to book for 18 and 19 December, a candy floss-coloured pink Christmas tree is adorned with sweet-filled baubles inside the Candy Lounge, while the Coco Kitchen is a chocolate-lovers dream, with melting chocolate walls, caramel decor and an indulgent chocolate style cheeseboard.

If that's not enough to entice you in, follow the cookie stepping stones into the Ginger-Breadroom, which looks like something out of a winter movie. With several twinkling trees lining the walls, a gingerbread four-poster bed held up by candy canes and a gingerbread bedside clock, it sounds too delicious to sleep in. And if you need to wash those sticky chocolate-covered hands after feasting on the edible decorations, head to the Sugar Cube-icle bathroom.

What's more, you can rest assured that the extravagant decorations in the house are all environmentally-friendly. It uses biodegradable snow and eco-friendly glitter-based products, and any leftover household items from the stay will be donated to children's charity Barnado’s.

So if you're not feeling up to jetting off to the snow-capped Alps or visiting the German Christmas markets, why not get in the festive spirit much closer to home. And with an array of delectable treats to satisfy everyone's sweet-tooth, the Candy Cane House will be an unforgettable Christmas experience. If you want to live out all of your childhood dreams, then you need to hurry! Bookings for the stay, which costs £99 per night, will open on 9 and 13 December.

