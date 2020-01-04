Holly Willoughby shares stunning bikini photo on final day of exotic holiday The TV presenter will appear on Dancing On Ice on Sunday 5 January

Holly Willoughby is preparing to add "a few more layers" after revealing she is on her way home to the UK after spending Christmas on an exotic beach holiday with her family. On Saturday, the This Morning presenter shared a stunning photo of herself on a boat wearing a blue and white halterneck striped bikini top, she captioned the Instagram snap: "Well that was a beautiful Christmas, back home and ready for all that 2020 brings... better put a few more layers on before I’m rinkside tomorrow!... @schofe @dancingonice see you there!!!!" Holly will join Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice on Sunday for the return of the new series.

Holly looks fresh-faced and relaxed after her holiday

Earlier this week, Holly shared another beautiful photo of herself and husband Dan Baldwin, standing in the sea with their three children, while looking out at a blazing 2020 sign that was floating out in the water. Holly and Dan both had glasses of champagne in their hands, and were dressed up for the occasion. As ever, the mother-of-three looked stylish wearing a black mini dress, while Dan looked smart in a navy shirt. In the caption, Holly wrote: "To kindness and love, the things we need most." The star added a cryptic hashtag, which read: "If you know you know."

Holly and her family rang in the New Year on a beach

The Celebrity Juice star is mum to sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five, as well as daughter Belle, seven, and has treated her children to several exotic holidays over the year, including a trip to New York to watch the Frozen premiere, and beach breaks to the Maldives and Portugal. Holly and Dan went away just after Christmas, to spend some time with their extended family, including former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, who is Dan's cousin. Tamzin shared a group photo on Instagram from the family's get together, which took place on Boxing Day.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and live in southwest London with their children. In an interview with Fabulous magazine in 2017, she opened up about her husband, revealing: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure."

