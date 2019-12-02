Eamonn Holmes will celebrate his landmark 60th birthday on 3 December. And to mark the occasion, his wife Ruth Langsford organised a very special celebration. This Morning star Eamonn took to Instagram to share his wife's surprise with fans, revealing that Ruth had whisked him away to Vienna! Eamonn shared a photo showing the couple posing against a festive backdrop, with horse-drawn carriages and Christmas lights visible in the background. He wrote: "Whisked off by Ruth on a complete mystery trip for my birthday. Ended up in #Vienna with my children waiting there for me! Never been before – can't wait to come back. Great time in a truly majestic city."

Ruth Langsford surprised Eamonn Holmes with a trip to Vienna for his birthday

Eamonn and Ruth, 59, have been together since around 1997, and in 2002 they welcomed their only child, son Jack. The couple were married in June 2010, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!. Eamonn is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes; Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

Earlier this year, the Belfast-born presenter opened up about his long-term romance with Loose Women star Ruth – and joked that he is the emotional one in their relationship. "The thing about me is that I would say I love Ruth far more than she loves me, but she would say, 'How do you know how a person feels?'. She's more English, she's not like me, I am from a very emotional, very sentimental family. She's more stiff upper lip, she comes from an army family," he told Kate Thornton on Yahoo's White Wine Question Time. "But I totally believe that she loves me and adores me. But I would still like to think I love her and adore her more!"

