Vogue Williams shares a glimpse inside $30,000 per night St Barts suite

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have spent the past few weeks holidaying on the idyllic Caribbean island of St Barts with their one-year-old son Theodore. They have both given fans plenty of reasons to dream of warmer climates by sharing several snaps of their luxury break where they are staying in the Eden Rock hotel.

Owned by Spencer's parents, Jane and David Matthews, Eden Rocks has only recently opened its doors again after being affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma in 2017. While Vogue hasn't confirmed which particular suite they are staying in, she has provided a glimpse inside some of the hotel's luxury accommodation on Instagram - and it looks better than we could have imagined.

Villa Rockstar, which starts at $30,000 per night, is a six-bedroom house that offers privacy with its 3-meter-high walls and a 20-meter private pool. Described as resembling “a two hundred million dollar yacht on land”, the beachside villa has its own chef and butler service, so you don't even have to leave the comfort of your accommodation during your stay. What more could you possibly want?

As she wandered through the villa, Vogue gave fans a peek at the interior design, which consists of white leather sofas, a huge flatscreen TV, a round dining table and even pillars. The former model also appeared to be blown away by it, captioning the video: "I'll take it!"

However, it hasn't been an entirely stress-free holiday for the pair, who revealed recently that their son had suffered a nasty accident that left him with a bandaged foot. Although the TV presenter didn't go into details about what had happened, she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "My poor little angel had an accident this morning. He's so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new."

Vogue and Spencer weren't the only ones enjoying a break there over the Christmas period. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton, who is married to Spencer's brother James, was also pictured enjoying some winter sun with her family.

