6 of the best Burns Night events across London

Everyone loves an excuse to celebrate, especially now the festive period has come to an end. Luckily, Burns Night is on 25 January which means there is an array of exciting events taking place across London throughout the week to pay homage to Scotland's favourite poet, Robert Burns. And you don't need to be Scottish to enjoy generous helpings of haggis, tartan and poetry! From Burns at Barge East to a five-course meal at Corrigan's Mayfair, take a look at some of the best Burns Night events you'll want to attend…

1. Week of celebrations at Mac & Wild

Why stop at one night when you could have an entire week of festivities planned to celebrate the late bard's birthday? That's exactly what Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild is doing! Food and drink will feature in a big way, with everything from whisky-blending classes to haggis-making in the converted Land Rover and a bottomless brunch. Not to mention the five-course Burns Night Suppers complete with live music, poets, dancers and whisky. At least we won't be going hungry this week!

WHEN: 21-25 January

WHERE: 9A Devonshire Square EC2M 4YN

For more information visit macandwild.com

2. Not a Burns Night

Hear us out - there may be no tartan or shortbread, but Compass Box and Bull in a China Shop are partnering to offer up an abundance of whisky for their unusual Burns Night! Following the theme of mashing up tradition, the night includes unusual whisky and tapas food pairings, including Hedonism, Spice Tree and Story of the Spaniard. Plus, you can sip on a Highball on arrival. Perhaps not one for the traditional Scots, but it does sound amazing!

WHEN: 23 January 2020 - 6:45 - 8:30pm

WHERE: Bull in a China Shop, 196 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6LG

For more information visit bullinachinashop.london

3. Burns on a barge

Hop on the River Lee for a wee Burns Night celebration at Barge East. As well as being handed a dram of whisky as you listen to live music, you can also sit down to a 4-course Scottish Burns feast that would make you wish it was Burns Night every day. Plus, there will be a delicious feast available for those who are vegetarian or vegan.

WHEN: 23-24 January 2020

WHERE: River Lee, White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, London E9 5EN

For more information visit bargeeast.com

4. Five-course meal at Corrigan's Mayfair

Get your tartan at the ready for Burns Night at Corrigan's in Mayfair. You'll be welcomed with a whisky on arrival, before tucking into a delicious five-course meal. Make your way through an assemblage of treats like haggis-stuffed beef wellington and baked scallops with seaweed butter. If you fancy a dram, make sure you add a whisky flight to your epic feast.

WHEN: 25 January 2020

WHERE: 28 Upper Grosvenor St, Mayfair, London W1K 7EH

For more information visit corrigansmayfair.co.uk

5. Dance and eat at Ceilidh Club

If Burn's Night is jotted down as the most important date in your calendar, Ceilidh Club is the place to go. Work up your appetite by spending three hours dancing to a band and caller and indulge in a buffet of haggis, neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes). If you are particularly invested in the night, then there is the recital of Burns’ poem at half time followed the opportunity to recite other poetry or songs.

WHEN: 31 January 2020

WHERE: Porchester Hall, 45 Porchester Road W2 5HS

For more information visit ceilidhclub.com

6. Sip whiskey on a rooftop

Spend the night dancing to special guest DJs and tasting whiskey at Skylight Rooftop, complete with views over the city. In partnership with Monkey Shoulder, you will be treated to a free cocktail on arrival plus a twist on the traditional poem. Whether you fancy ice skating or prefer to keep warm and catch up with friends in an igloo, the rooftop celebration is sure to be a blast.

WHEN: 25 January 2020

WHERE: Skylight, Rooftop at Tobacco Dock, Pennington Street, London, E1W 2SF

For more information visit tobaccodocklondon.com