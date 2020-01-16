Best things to do in London for a fun weekend: 18-19 January 2020

In need of a mood-booster? Or perhaps some delicious cocktails? Whether you want a quiet way to relax this weekend or a fun activity with friends, we've got it covered. Read on to see our top picks of things to do in London this weekend...

Lift your mood at the Magnum Ruby Room

Everyone needs a pick-me-up at the beginning of the week, especially in January. Beat the Monday blues with a trip to The Magnum Ruby Room, which uses colour psychology and multi-sensory techniques to rejuvenate your mood. As well as listening to a custom soundtrack, the mirrored walls, infinity mirror and pink lights provide the perfect spot for an Instagram snap. Plus, you get to taste delicious Magnum Ruby ice cream, with velvety white chocolate ice cream and a raspberry swirl. Yum!

WHEN: 20 - 21 January

WHERE: Observation Point, Southbank, London

For more information visit magnumicecream.com

Master cocktail-making

Who says cocktails are a summer drink? Learn how to create Punch Room’s delicious cocktails with new masterclasses this winter. Tucked away from the Soho crowds, the bar is a modern take on London’s 19th-century private clubs and boasts 30 speciality punches – including the signature gin-infused EDITION house punch. During the two-hour sitting, taste and learn about the history of five different drinks before getting the chance to putting your knowledge to the test and trying your hand at making your own bespoke punch. Tickets cost £40 and there 20 seats available per class.

WHEN: Saturday 18 January

WHERE: Punch Room, 10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP

For more information visit designmynight.com

See the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race

If you're a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race then this event is sure to excite you. Head to RuPaul's Drag to get the chance to see the stars from the famous TV show at Olympia London. No, we're not joking! Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo and Crystal are scheduled to make an appearance (as well as RuPaul, of course) and it's going to be fabulous! Plus, there will be informative panels on drag tips, art, culture, and political resistance. Tickets cost £40 but they're selling out fast.

WHEN: Sunday 19 January

WHERE: Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, Hammersmith, London W14 8UX

For more information visit olympia.london

Try pastel-coloured vegan mayo

Whether you've stuck to Veganuary or just want to try being vegan for a day (or even an hour!), you'll want to head down to Hellman's pop-up food truck at BOXPARK Shoreditch. This January, it has given its vegan mayo a bright makeover with four new colours, including beetroot (pink), basil (green), spirulina (blue) and turmeric (yellow). You can try the pretty pastel-coloured sauce at the Hellman's Vegan Rain-Bao Truck in one of four delicious buns, including the Candied Beetroot Bao and the BBQ Jackfruit Bao. Costing just £1, it would be rude not to treat yourself to a delicious Instagram-worthy treat.

WHEN: 17-18 January - 12 - 6 pm

WHERE: BOXPARK Shoreditch, 2-10 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6GY

For more information visit boxpark.co.uk

Watch the snowboarding finals

Are your friends and family filling your social media newsfeed with stunning pictures of their winter breaks? If the answer is yes, then we've found the way to curb your envy. While we can't get you to the snow or ski slopes, we can bring them to you. Head to winter pop up bar LAAX Baby! at Mews of Mayfair to see the live stream of the LAAX Open finals, alongside commentary by BBC’s Ski Sunday, Ed Leigh. Immerse yourself in the apres-ski atmosphere by nibbling on fondue and trying alpine-inspired cocktails, wines and beers. Live streaming starts at 4:30 pm, but DJ Lord Anthony will be playing both before and after the finals, so you can spend the whole afternoon relaxing.

WHEN: Saturday 18 January - 3 - 7:30 pm

WHERE: LAAX Baby! at Mews of Mayfair (10-11 Lancashire Court, Mayfair, W1S1EY)

For more information visit mewsofmayfair.com

London Blues Week

Battle the January blues with the music of London Blues Week. There are an array of musicians showcasing their talents throughout the week, but there's no better time to really get into the spirit than at the weekend. Enjoy performances from Kirk Fletcher and Ben Poole at 100 Club in Fitzrovia.

WHEN: Saturday 18 January

WHERE: Century House, 100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL

For more information visit londonbluesweek.com

Taste alcohol-free drinks

All those participating in dry January may think there are no fun events to go to or at least none that don't involve being in a bar environment. Well, we have good news - The Mindful Drinking Festival is offering over 60 low and no alcohol drinks to try as well as the opportunity to talk to the people who make them. Plus, there are free cocktail masterclasses and inspirational talks and panels discussing healthy lifestyles that you won't want to miss.

WHEN: 18 - 19 January

WHERE: Ely’s Yard, The Truman Brewery, E1 6QL

For more information visit mindfuldrinkingfestival.com

Catch up with the girls at Christopher's

Looking for a place in central London to catch up with the girls over brunch? Christopher's in Covent Garden might just be the ticket. The all-American restaurant is the perfect place to gather your gals and feast on breakfast and lunch classics, while enjoying its sophisticated setting. If you're one of the many people doing Veganuary this month, there's a vegan superfood salad to tuck into, accompanied by a range of their fresh, feel-good smoothies. Other lighter options include granola with honey and berries. But if you're after something more substantial, the French toast, which also comes in a chocolate flavour, is an absolute bestseller. We saw plates and plates of these come out of the kitchen when we visited. If you want to get creative, then build your own pancake and choose from a range of toppings and sauces. And for the meat-eaters, the steak and eggs won't disappoint – 6oz of premium Australian wagyu rump steak, each mouthful as delicious as the last, served alongside two eggs.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 18 Wellington St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 7DD

To book a table, visit christophersgrill.com