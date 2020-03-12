Lady Kitty Spencer sends heartfelt message to Italy following coronavirus outbreak

Lady Kitty Spencer recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Italy following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The virus - which is also known as COVID-19 - has been documented in a number of countries, but northern parts of Italy such as the Lombardy region are some of the worst affected areas, alongside Wuhan in China where it was first identified.

Lady Kitty Spencer lived in Florence for three years and has holidayed in Portofino

Posting several gorgeous snaps of the country to Instagram, including the boats in Venice, the Colosseum in Rome and the serene coastal areas, Princess Diana's niece wrote: "My heart breaks for Italy and everybody suffering through this tragedy. I owe an immeasurable amount to this magnificent country. I have learnt the most valuable things I know about independence, passion, work and love from my experiences in Italy and with Italian people. You are the masters of all that is great and important: talent, beauty, creativity, joy, family."

Kitty continued by explaining why Italy holds such a special place in her heart. "My most treasured friendships and most meaningful memories have come from my time in Italy. I am so lucky to have called you “home” once upon a time and have felt inextricably bound to you since," she said. " The world is a brighter place for having Italy be a part of it. You have always had my heart, but it’s with you now more than ever. I am truly sorry for your pain. You are in my prayers, wonderful Italia #italy #coronavirus."

As well as studying art in Florence for three years, the 29-year-old blonde beauty began her modelling career in Italy, walking for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week in 2017. Aside from educational and professional visits, Kitty has also chosen to holiday in the gorgeous European country on numerous occasions. Back in 2018, she made fans green with envy by posting pictures of her five-star hotel in Portofino which, at the time, cost around £3,000 per night. Kitty stayed in at the Belmond Hotel Splendido, that has previously played host to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Rod Stewart and offers panoramic sea views, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa. We can understand why she described it as "paradise"!

