Lady Kitty Spencer follows in the Queen's footsteps on visit to this famous landmark Princess Diana’s niece shared photos from her incredible trip on social media

Lady Kitty Spencer had an unforgettable experience as she visited the Great Wall of China on Friday, revealing she went tobogganing at the famous landmark. Princess Diana’s niece shared a series of photos and a video from her day out in China, telling fans: "Something to cross off my Bucket List! What a phenomenal experience tobogganing down the Great Wall of China I will never forget this day."

The 27-year-old looked overjoyed as she stood at the Great Wall wearing a cream jumper, leggings and trainers, raising her arms in the air. Lady Kitty also shared several photos of the beautiful scenery with her 459,000 followers.

Lady Kitty Spencer visited the Great Wall of China

Kitty took the opportunity to explore following a trip to Beijing, where she was working as an ambassador for Bulgari. The model also had the chance to visit the Forbidden City and the Lama Temple, and couldn’t resist sharing her holiday photos on Instagram, describing the temple as "Peaceful and serene and magical". "How incredible to explore the Forbidden City, Beijing," Kitty captioned another post from her day of sightseeing.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer just stayed at one of the most lavish hotels in France

The model’s trip to China sees her follow in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince Philip, who visited the Great Wall of China as part of their royal tour to the country in 1986 – although the monarch avoided the daring tobogganing ride! Kitty’s cousin Prince William’s sister-in-law Pippa Middleton has also toured the landmark, and went one further by running a marathon along the Great Wall, which features 5,164 steps, in 2016.

The model had the opportunity to do some sightseeing during a work trip to China

It’s been an amazing year of travel for Charles Spencer’s daughter, with her modelling career seeing her jet set around the world, spending time in Australia, Dubai, France, Italy and Russia in the last few months alone. At the end of October Kitty visited Perth to take part in Channel Seven’s annual Telethon, while her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan were also in the country as part of their 16-day royal tour.

GALLERY: Holiday like royalty at the hotels loved by Prince William, the Queen and more

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.