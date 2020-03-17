Bob in Connecticut couldn't visit his wife in her care home so he made a sign and stood outside instead No, you're crying…

As the impact of the coronavirus deepens, we're looking around the world for stories that will warm your heart. Well, let us tell you about Bob. The old-age pensioner based in Vernon, Connecticut, was unable to celebrate his 67th anniversary with his wife in-person, so he made and held up a sign outside her care home.

Bob's sign said: "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." He held it up to his wife's window so she could see it and celebrate their anniversary with him. It's like the Notebook movie, but this is real life for Bob and his wife. The elderly man's kind, loving gesture has taken the Internet by storm and we've all made a mental note to #BeMoreBob.

A closer look at the poster Bob created amidst COVID-19 concerns

Photo: NBC Connecticut

Nancy responded to her husband's sweet gesture by waving and blowing kisses from the window of her second-floor room. "It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob told NBC Connecticut, which featured a video of Bob's wife's reaction.

The couple's daughter, Laura, told NBC Connecticut that it's the first anniversary that her parents have spent apart. "They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary," Laura said.

Bob's sweet poster is a lovely example of kindness

