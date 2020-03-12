Fun things to do in London this weekend: from St Patrick's Day to pancakes at Selfridges

Make your weekend in London one to remember with these fun things to do. From dining out at Avobar to joining in with the St Patrick's Day festival, we take a look at some of the best events happening in the capital...

Recycle and get free chocolate

Yes, you heard that right - you can get rid of your pesky waste in exchange for chocolate. To celebrate the launch of Montezuma's new sustainable packaging, there will be a Waste Not, Want Not recyclable shop popping up in Covent Garden where you can try their hand-painted white chocolate truffles. And the good news is, it's free - all you need to do is offer your old our sandwich wrappers, crisp packets and coffee cups. Seems like a win, win situation to us!

WHEN: 13-14 March between 10am - 6pm

WHERE: 67B Neal Street in Covent Garden, London

For more information visit montezumas.co.uk

Soak up St Tropez vibes at Folie

Be transported to the French Riviera, and more specifically, St Tropez and Nice at newly opened French restaurant Folie, located on the very swish Golden Square in Soho/Mayfair. You're guaranteed to enjoy a truly opulent meal at the venue led by head chef Christophe Marleix, whose kitchen focuses on Mediterranean fare. For a truly Marseillaise aperitif, order the understated panisse – simple chickpea fries that melt in your mouth with every bite. There's a range of light starters to choose from but the smokey, grilled octopus and the tuna sashimi were winners in our eyes, while the côte de bœuf to share for mains embodied Folie's focus on conviviality. The thin slices of pink beef, salted to perfection and served with bearnaise sauce, was heaven on a plate. Those with a sweet tooth won't be disappointed by the choice of dessert either. Tarte Tropézienne, rum baba and Yorkshire rhubarb and lemon parfait are just some of the dishes to tempt you. Folie gets a ten out of ten from us for their menu. And did we mention the interiors? Instagram alert! The velvet armchairs, gold lamps and theatrical floral displays evoke the glamour and fun of the sixties and seventies.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 37 Golden Square, Soho, London W1F 9LB

To book a table visit folie.london.

Celebrate St Patrick's Day at Sing Easy

Your friends will be green with envy when they hear of your raucous St Paddy’s shenanigans. For those who are partial to a tune or two, you’ll want to check out live music venues The Piano Works Farringdon and The Piano Works West End. With your £1 entry ticket, revellers can knock back a Guinness or a St Patrick’s Day cocktail, as well as make the most of £5.50 cocktails during Happy Hour (from 5 to 9pm) and £3 Guinness pints all night from 3pm. Request all your favourite Irish songs, from The Pogues to Dropkick Murphys to B*Witched and U2, from the live band and dress up in your brightest green threads for a night to remember. There’ll also be glitter artists aplenty to jazz up your look.

WHEN: Tuesday 17 March, 3pm to 1am

WHERE: The Piano Works, Farringdon at 113-117 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3BX or The Piano Works, West End at 47 Whitcomb Street, London WC2H 7DH

For more information visit pianoworks.bar

Go spicy with these chicken wings

Thunderbird Fried Chicken, two-time champion of Wingfest, has just announced the launch of Wing Wednesdays at its Villiers Street site. But you can still head there this weekend to try their amazing wings! You can even slater your chicken with Chipuffalo, BBQ, Habanero or Salted Caramel sauces – total dream!

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 29 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6ND

Check out the full menu here, thunderbirdckn.co.uk

Treat your greasy roots and tangled locks

To get you in the mood for the weekend, busy commuters in Kings Cross will be able to stop in at the TRESemmé Day 2 Mobile Refresh Salon to revive their hair with a complimentary 15-minute dry style, featuring products from the newly launched Day 2 Refresh & Revive range from TRESemmé. You will also be able to speak to the experts in hair about the latest in dry styling and take home products recommended for their hair type – from bouncy tight curls to silky straight tresses. What's not to love?

WHEN: 13 March, 7am – 7pm

WHERE: Kings Cross Station, London N1 9AL

For more information visit designmynight.com

See glorious sights and eat gorgeous food at Boundary London

Journey to east London for perhaps one of the most beautiful views of the city at Boundary London - all while enjoying the rooftop restaurant's gorgeous menu or just snuggling by the outdoor heaters for a drink or two. With everything from sharing fondues for cheese lovers to amazing oysters to garlic and chilli tiger prawns, this is one place you'll want to visit again and again.

Find out more at boundary.london

WHEN: Ongoing

WHERE: 2-4 Boundary St, Hackney, London E2 7DD

Pancake popup at Selfridges

Taiwanese pancakes filled with homemade custard? Yes, please! Wheelcake Island has launched a pop up in Selfridges’ Foodhall where you can grab a freshly-made, warm wheelcake. With three custard flavours to choose from, including vanilla, chocolate and adzuki and matcha, there will be a delicious treat to satisfy all sweet tooths. Why not treat yourself and try all three?

WHEN: Until 28 April 2020

WHERE: Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB

For more information visit selfridges.com

St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

St Patrick's Day may not be until 17 March, but it's never too early to start celebrating. Throughout the festival, you can expect to see elaborate floats, marching bands and Irish dancing schools, while the parade will take place on Sunday at midday from Piccadilly. From performances by Imelda May to food demonstrations from International Chef of the Year 2019, Anna Haugh, it's set to be an exciting weekend.

WHEN: 15 March 2020

WHERE: Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5DN

For more information visit london.gov.uk

Enjoy a guilt-free burger while dining in style

If you haven't already been to Avobar, then you're missing out! As the name suggests, this trendy restaurant boasts a menu based around avocados, and has just launched its latest avocado-based burger, the Avo Bun Prawn Burger. which is just as delicious as it sounds, and guilt-free too! Other tasty offerings on the menu include a Moroccan plant-based bowl, avocado and herb-crusted duck breast, salmon tartare with sago crisp, and a half roast turmeric cauliflower with aubergine. For dessert, try the hazelnut choc crème or the tiramisu green - which as you might have guessed, mixes the classic Italian pudding with avocados. Avocado-based cocktails, as well as low-calorie alternatives, juices, wine and beer are also on the menu, ensuring there's a tipple for every taste.

WHEN: Whenever

WHERE: 24 Henrietta St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8ND

For more information visit avobar.co.uk

Celebrate St Patrick's Day with Guinness

From 12 - 17 March, Taproom Brixton Village will celebrate St Patrick's Day by putting an Irish twist on their line-up of South London craft beers. As well as plenty of Guinness, the takeover will feature samplings of Roe and Co Irish Whiskey and Hop House 13 Irish lagers as well as food from Wings & Tings, Black Bear Burger and more. Plus, be one of the first or last people at Taproom on Saturday to be in with a chance of getting a free pint of Guinness.

WHEN: 12 - 17 March

WHERE: Taproom Brixton Village, Unit 43-44 Coldharbour Ln, Brixton, London SW9 8PR

For more information visit wearetaproom.co.uk

Curl up on the sofa with New Scotland Yard Files

While going out is fun, sometimes there's nothing better than relaxing at home with a good boxset. So tune in to brand new true crime series New Scotland Yard Files on CBS Reality. This gripping ten-part documentary follows former Metropolitan Police Murder Squad Detective, Peter Bleksley, as he speaks to other detectives and news reporters to uncover some of the most high-profile murder cases of recent years. The official synopsis for the programme reads: "Current and former New Scotland Yard detectives open their files to tell the inside stories of how they caught some of the capital's most notorious killers by following the ABC of the detective world: accept nothing, believe nobody and challenge everything." With in-depth interviews, extensive archive footage and reconstructions of the many twists and turns in real-life murder investigations, this extraordinary series is not to be missed.

WHEN: Thursdays at 10pm

WHERE: CBS Reality: Freeview (66) / Sky (146) / Virgin (148) / Freesat (135)

For more information visit cbsreality.tv

Enjoy a night at the circus

When you think of the circus you might think of wild animals and ringmasters, but we wouldn't encourage you to spend a day endorsing animal cruelty. No, this spectacle promises sass and glamour in Covent Garden's Circus restaurant and late-night bar. Acrobats, fire-breathers, contortionists, aerialists and other skilled performers will keep you entertained while you pop open a bottle of prosecco or indulge in a three or four-course meal. To experience the event on a weekday evening, pick from one of the many packages available on Buy A Gift's website. The venue is also open on Fridays and Saturdays.

WHEN: From Tuesdays to Thursdays until October

WHERE: 27-29 Endell St, West End, London WC2H 9BA

For more details visit buyagift.co.uk

Indulge in a 12-course Spanish tasting menu

Who doesn't love a tasting menu? Spanish restaurant group Ibérica has just launched a very special 12-course menu off the back of its ten-year anniversary celebrations last year, and in true tapas style, they're reinventing some of their most-loved dishes. Diners can feast on crowd-pleasing croquetas, handmade using Ibérica Executive Chef Nacho Manzano's grandmother's recipe, as well as grilled aubergine steak, sautéed enoki mushrooms, salt-baked seabass and Pitu chicken, a modern take on the restaurant's traditional version, and served with flavoursome chicken liver ravioli. Other dishes also include oysters, roasted leeks and mango and ginger ice cream for dessert. There really is a wealth of tastes to be explored. The menu is paired with Spanish wine and cider, not dissimilar to natural wine, and is priced at £55 per person.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 5-6, Zig Zag, 68 Victoria St, Westminster, London SW1E 6SQ

To book a table visit ibericarestaurants.com

Embark on a St Patrick's Day bar crawl

Head on down to Notting Hill on St Patrick's Day and embark on a cocktail crawl to remember. The Little Yellow Door is inviting friends to head down to start the day of celebrations with its popular brunch, where French Toast Jenga is on the menu. The Instagramable treat is covered in tasty toppings like salted caramel and seasonal berries, and tastes as delicious as it sounds. Next up, guests will head down West End's iconic road, where a different rainbow-inspired tipple will be served up at each stop. You will finish the crawl back at The Little Yellow Door, where you will find a special Golden Martini awaiting you. From 6pm onwards, the after-party kicks off, and you can dance until the early hours.

WHEN: Saturday 14 March

WHERE: The Little Yellow Door, 6-8 All Saints Road, London, W11 1HH

To find out more, visit thelittleyellowdoor.com

Visit an enchanting fairy-tale of sweets and ice creams...

Hans & Gretel have launched the UK’s first magical fairy tale dream dessert parlour brimming with childhood nostalgia and scrumptious treats. From candy floss topped ice-cream to chimney cakes, the new dessert parlour, invites young and old to release their inner child and indulge in Instagrammable dessert discoveries from across the globe. They pride themselves on their organically grown products which are all made in-house, signature serves include: bubble waffles, gelato from Smurf to Maccha and you can't forget the extensive selection of pick n mix world candies!

WHEN: Open 7 days a week, from 11am to 6pm

WHERE: Camden Market’s North Yard

For more information visit www.hansandgretel.co.uk

Head down if you're a fan of Kellis and milkshakes

This is for during the week! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of singer Kelis' ground-breaking, game-changing debut album Kaleidoscope, Deliveroo is bringing everyone to the yard with their pop-up milkshake bar. Taking inspiration from her iconic smash hit, Milkshake, The Yard by Kelis and Deliveroo, will be serving a variety of milkshakes that pay homage to her 20 year career in music.

WHEN: 18-19 March

WHERE: 6 Great Eastern Street, London

Celebrate St Paddy's Day at the Sun Tavern

As purveyors of London’s largest selection of Irish Whiskey, The Sun Tavern know a thing or two about Paddy’s Day. Historically one of the busiest days in their calendar, the Bethnal Green stalwarts have teamed up with Slane Irish Whiskey and award-winning bar Three Sheets, to serve up a limited-edition cocktail menu and a whole day of shenanigans for this year's celebrations. The menu includes a 'The Shamrock Gimlet' with Slane Irish Whiskey, Wood Sorrel and White Wine and a twist on The Sun Tavern’s own Irish Coffee with Slane Irish Whiskey, Salted Coffee and Baileys Cream. In true Irish style, Oyster Boy will be on hand from 7pm - 9pm to dish out free oysters and Guinness will be available on tap for one night only. All guests should expect a live Irish band playing throughout the day before a special guest Irish DJ takes to the decks, set to liven things up come sunset and swing guests through to the wee hours.

WHEN: From 12pm, Tuesday 17th March

WHERE: The Sun Tavern, 441 Bethnal Green Rd, London E2 0AN

Try Taiwan's famous fried chicken burgers

Sometimes there's nothing we love more than a dirty burger. Enter Mr Ji. The relatively new Soho eatery, which opened last year, is inspired by the night markets of Taiwan and has brought the mighty fried chicken burger to the streets of London. The best thing about their free-range chicken is that it isn't greasy at all, is perfectly salted and smothered in tasty powders, and doesn't leave you with that heavy, bloated feeling. The fried butterfly chicken is a classic, while the chicken popcorn and tenders are also winners. Accompanying sauces include sweet chilli, Korean barbeque, spicy mayo and hot sauce. The kale slaw with cashews was also a nice surprise and balanced out the fried goodness of the mains. Sadly, Mr Ji is temporarily closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, but be sure to check it out when it reopens.

WHERE: 72 Old Compton St, Soho, London W1D 4UN

For more information visit mrji.co.uk