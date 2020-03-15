The One Show presenter Alex Jones recently returned to work following the birth of her second son Kit in May 2019, but she still ensures she is spending plenty of quality time with her family. On Saturday, the mother-of-two whisked her two-year-old son Teddy - whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson - off to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort for a fabulous day out. The pair had the opportunity to ride the world's first DUPLO rollercoaster at DUPLO Valley land, and Alex looked absolutely delighted to embrace her inner child.

Alex and Teddy looked thrilled to ride on rollercoasters at DUPLO Valley land

We're used to lusting after the Welsh TV star's chic work outfits, but she has shown us that she looks just as gorgeous in her casual attire at the weekend. The 42-year-old wore skinny jeans, trainers and a jumper - the perfect outfit for running around LEGOLAND! But it was her crew neck jumper we were obsessed with, and it's much more affordable than it looks. Costing a cool £45 from Joanie, the black slogan knit was adorned with a heart tattoo design emblazoned with the word 'family' across it - a fitting message considering she was spending time with her son. Wrapping warm for a day outside in the cold winter weather, she layered it underneath a black fur-lined biker jacket and finished off her look with her highlighted hair in a sleek straight style and minimal makeup.

Tattoo slogan jumper, £45, Joanie

Aside from the new brick dinosaur rollercoaster, DUPLO Valley land also has a train ride, fairytale forest and theatre to entertain young children, so it sounds like there was plenty for Alex and Teddy to do. Perhaps when nine-month-old Kit is a little older, the family-of-four will be spending more time at the exciting resort.

Alex opted for a casual outfit of jeans, trainers and a Joanie slogan jumper

Alex also recently enjoyed a date night with her husband Charlie, sitting down for a romantic lunch of Sumac beef kebabs and mushroom tortellini before taking in the sights of Battersea Art Fair. Speaking candidly about juggling her work and home life, she told Good Housekeeping: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

