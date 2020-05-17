5 celebrities with luxurious private jets to inspire your post-lockdown travel plans See how you can travel like a celebrity for less...

Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift are just some of the celebrities that have enjoyed the ultimate luxury travelling experience by making use of their own private jets. Many of us dream of escaping the cramped leg space and drooling fellow passenger resting on your shoulder that comes with the majority of budget airline flights, especially following the coronavirus outbreak. And while there is always the option of upgrading to business or first class, not many of us are lucky enough to own our own planes.

So how can we travel like celebrities without the hefty price tag? George Galanopoulos from Luxaviation UK recently appeared on This Morning to discuss how you can fly privately for the price of a business class ticket. If you and your family and friends choose an empty leg charter flight, which is when a plane is being repositioned, you can get a one-way private jet flight for much cheaper than you'd think!

This luxurious method of transport is bound to be particularly popular once travel restrictions ease. So keep scrolling to let these famous faces convince you that private jets are the only way to travel…

Taylor Swift

Up until recently, Taylor Swift could choose between two of her own planes - a Dassault Falcon 50 and a Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900. According to TMZ, the Shake It Off singer has sold the former which she bought back in 2012. However, she still owns the larger Falcon 900, which has enough space for three separate lounge areas. It is personalised with the number 13 on the front - signifying her birthday on 13 December and her lucky number - and even has a registration number ending in her initials TS.

Tom Cruise

He was a very convincing pilot in Top Gun, so we're not surprised to hear that Tom Cruise owns his own plane! The actor owns the Gulfstream IV which is a very popular choice, particularly since you can customise the interior. Offering seating for at least 14 passengers, with various plush leather seats and space for a microwave, coffeemakers and a fridge, we can see why Tom would choose this method of transport.

Celine Dion

The Canadian singer has flown all over the world during tours, so it seems fitting that she has invested in an incredible private jet said to cost around $42 million. The Bombardier BD 700 Global Express can accommodate 12-16 passengers in three spacious seating areas. And it's a popular choice among celebrities, with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Bill Gates also opting for the same jet. We'd love a peek inside...

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber gave fans a peek inside his private jet on Instagram in February 2020, sharing a picture of his wife Hailey reclining on one of the cream leather seats wrapped in a fluffy blanket. With a TV mounted on the wall in the background and enough space down the aisle for the singer to practise his hockey skills, Justin's method of transport looks pretty idyllic. We'd like whatever he has, please!

Oprah Winfrey

Similar to Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey chose the Bombardier BD-700 Global Express XRS, which typically features 18 passenger seats, an aft lounge/bedroom and two toilets. So with all that extra space, when can we catch a ride with Oprah?