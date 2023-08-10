Princess Kate, Princess Diana and more royals being cheesy tourists in front of world landmarks

See striking photos of your favourite royals in iconic settings around the world including the late Princess Diana next to the pyramids

King Charles and the rest of the royal family are pictured everywhere they go, and the family have been photographed in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks. From the Colosseum to the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza to Stonehenge, we've created a scrapbook of photos from our favourite royals, past and present, on their travels.

Who could forget when the Prince and Princess of Wales posed by the Eiffel Tower in the city of love? Or when Princess Diana made headlines after touring the Taj Mahal solo.

Keep scrolling for all the best photos of royals posing in front of iconic landmarks...

The Prince and Princess of Wales in India

The royals posed for an iconic snap

In April 2016, William and Kate chose to end their highly successful tour of India with a visit to the country’s most iconic landmark, the Taj Mahal. It was perhaps the most poignant and defining moment of their tour of India – following in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales who has also been pictured outside the beautiful landmark. The couple were clearly struck by the beauty of the sacred mausoleum, also known as the "monument of love".

The Prince and Princess of Wales in Paris

© Pool/Samir Hussein The royal couple were seen in the city of love

Pictured in Trocadero square on March 18, 2017, the royal couple posed for photos in front of the world-famous Eiffel Tower before taking part in a game of rugby.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in Wales

© Anwar Hussein The family visited Wales together

In 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate took their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on an official engagement in Wales ahead of the King's coronation. They greeted crowds at the iconic Cardiff Castle, which can be seen in the background here.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in Australia

Embarking on a royal tour of Australia, in 2014 the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock. Aside from Charles and Diana, there have only been two other royal visits to the sacred site — by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia in 2005, and by Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands in 2006.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh in China

The late Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to visit China in 1986. Embarking on one of her most iconic tours alongside Prince Phillip, the pair enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they explored the Great Wall of China.

The late Queen Elizabeth II in Northern Ireland

In 2016, her majesty and Prince Phillip headed to Northern Ireland's top tourist attraction – the Giant's Causeway. A UNESCO world heritage site, this striking landmark is made up of around 40,000 black basalt columns which protrude from the sea.

The late Prince Philip, King Charles and Princess Anne in Greece

Prince Philip took King Charles and Princess Anne on a royal visit to the Parthenon in Greece, 1964.

The late Princess Diana in Brazil

In 1991 Princess Diana stopped for a photo alongside the monument of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. As of 2007, the art deco statue has been declared as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

The late Princess Diana in Egypt

Looking as radiant as ever, Diana made headlines when she visited the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx in Egypt on May 12 1992. She described the landmarks as ''breathtaking.''

The late Princes Diana in India

Taken on February 11, 1992, this photo of Diana sitting on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal remains one of the most iconic snaps of the princess. Visiting the 17th century marble mausoleum alone while Prince Charles carried out diplomatic duties elsewhere in Agra, the royal reportedly told journalists that it was a healing and fascinating experience.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Italy

While touring Italy alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, King Charles made sure to tick the Colosseum off of his bucket list. Paying a visit to the House of Augustus on April 27 2009, the royal made sure to take a photo with the iconic landmark in the background.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Jordan

During a four-day tour of the Middle East, the monarch and his wife Camilla visited the ancient Roman Decapolis city of Gadara in Umm Qais, Jordan. The pair soaked up the history as they enjoyed a walking tour of archaeological ruins, accompanied by Jordan's Princess Dana Firas. Charles even planted a tree to symbolise strong roots between the country and the UK.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Germany

In 2019 Charles and Camilla stopped to greet crowds at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sailed across Sydney harbour at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018. Visiting the famous site as part of their official 16-day autumn tour of cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, it was on this trip that Meghan and Harry announced that she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in Wiltshire

Braving the British weather on May 1 2014, the Earl and Countess of Wessex travelled to Wiltshire for a visit to World Heritage site, Stonehenge.

