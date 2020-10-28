You only turn 40 once so it's only natural that you'd want to celebrate your milestone birthday in style – but Kim Kardashian took it to the next level!

The reality TV star chartered a private plane – reportedly an enormous Boeing 777 – to fly 40 of her closest friends to a private island in French Polynesia for a week of fun, which included kayaking and swimming near whales.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago surprises famous mum with adorable birthday video

Kim spared no expense for the lavish trip, which she kicked off by making sure her nearest and dearest travelled in complete luxury.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter sings 'Happy Birthday' in adorable video

A video tour of the private plane posted on Instagram by the account, kardashianvideo, floored fans as it revealed a truly spectacular interior.

In one part of the plane, four dining tables are arranged on either side, with a breakfast bar in the middle and an actual bar serving drinks at one end. At the other end of the 'room', there is a table stacked with delicious-looking food.

The plane had four dining tables

The clip then shows off the main part of the cabin, which has single rows of seats along one side and rows of two seats down the middle aisle and along the other side. These aren't your typical economy class seats though.

For one, they look so comfortable with enough padding to probably make you think you're sitting on a cloud. They also come with stylish green cushions, crisp white pillows and plenty of legroom.

READ: Kim Kardashian stuns fans with filter-free photo ahead of her birthday

Kim's private plane is insane!

There are even personalised "Kim 40" napkins!

The plush transport didn't go unnoticed by Kim's friends either, with Simon Huck telling the camera: "This is not normal. No, it's not."

Kim shared a number of stunning photos from her birthday getaway and posted a message on Instagram where she admitted she does not take her "privileged life" for granted.

Kim had personalised napkins onboard

She wrote in part: "For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shape me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

Kim treated 40 of her closest friends to a lavish getaway for her 40th birthday

"After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.