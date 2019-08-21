Where is Pig Beach? Inside Kim Kardashian’s family holiday paradise Oink oink!

In what is possibly our favourite story of the day, Kim Kardashian and her family have paid a visit to the famous Pig Beach in the Bahamas – and her Instagram videos are just the cutest. Seriously, what could be more heavenly than swimming in the azure waters of a sun-soaked desert island with a few friendly piggies? Well, one woman's dream is another's nightmare and poor Kim seemed a tad concerned as she walked among the animals. "I was scared lol," wrote Kim on a clip of her strolling alongside the pigs. It's not exactly what you expect to find in the Bahamas, is it?

Photo credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian West

A celebrity and tourist hotspot, Pig Beach on Big Major Cay in the Bahamas' stunning Exuma Islands are home to around 20 pigs and piglets. The animals inhabit their very own island, with visitors arriving by boat to experience the one-off phenomenon. The pigs have certainly found themselves a good spot, as Big Major Cay has its own natural spring and is sheltered from bad weather by nearby islands. The beach has become a must-visit location for travellers wanting to bathe with the wild animals.

MORE: Inside Ronan Keating's enviable family holiday in Turkey - and cute anniversary celebrations

Photo credit: bahamas.com

The story of how the pigs came to live on the island is like something out of a movie (please can someone make this film? It's been so long since Babe). The happy hogs are not actually native to the habitat and are believed to have been left behind by sailors – who likely intended to return for a giant pork feast.

MORE: 10 of the best beaches in the UK to visit when the sun comes out to play

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Another theory is that the pigs survived a shipwreck and swam to the island. There were only five piglets originally on the island in the early nineties, but the good life has seen their family flourish.

If swimming with piglets floats your boat, you'll need to plan a break to the beautiful Exuma islands, of which there are 365. Sandals Resort on Great Exuma is a good bet for reaching the pigs as they organise boat tours to the attraction. There's plenty to do aside from pig swims, from meeting iguanas to swimming with stingrays and nurse sharks and turtle spotting.

That's our next holiday sorted then #startsavingnow.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.