This is the resort that the Kardashians stayed at in Bali - see all the photos! Warning: The price will make your eyes water…

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in the US on Sunday evening, giving fans an insight into what really happened on the family trip to Bali. During the sixteen series of the show we've seen plenty of family holidays but this season it's all about Bali, and wow, it looked incredible.

The family (and the kids!) packed up and headed to Bali and stayed at a luxury private resort called Soori Resort Hotel. The family, but of course, booked the most expensive and most private villa in the resort. It's believed to have cost a whopping $40k, which converts to about £35k.

The Soori Resort is a 48-villa resort that was designed and is owned by architect Soo K. Chan and his wife.

Not only did the gang hit the gorgeous beaches during the trip, Kourtney Kardashian gave an inside look at the temples and villages they visited on the Island of the Gods, calling it her "Eat, Pray, Love" moment.

RELATED: Inside the Kardashians' lavish homes – see where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie & Kris live

Kourtney fully embraced the "modern family" lifestyle with her ex Scott Disick, but as always, their focus was all about being positive role models for their kids.

Khloé Kardashian also shared some unseen photos on Instagram and Instagram Stories of the family trip and it looked special for the mum-of-one, who looked incredible might we add.

Khloé even spoke to a palm reader while on vacation, who told her: "What happened in the past, you’re kind of feeling uncomfortable, angry. You cannot forgive that. Sometimes you don’t trust the person that you’re with now." Now, we wonder who that's about?

Talking to the camera after the palm reading, she said: "Ever since what's happened with Tristan [Thompson] and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me." She later added: "It's hard to, you know, gain the trust back. You wonder like will it ever be the same. Will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal. So I'm really just trying to reevaluate what is important to me and really make the right decision."

MORE: See where Khloé Kardashian lives with daughter True after split from Tristan Thompson

Khloé also opened up to her sisters, saying "basically that Tristan is a cheater and I can't figure out what to do and I fight all the time with myself going back and forth."

RELATED: A really handy guide to who's who in the Kardashian-Jenner family tree

It's the first big family trip that True attended, and Khloé wrote on Twitter that she "wouldn't have been able to go emotionally" if True wasn't there.

Kim Kardashian-West used the trip as an opportunity to pose for some major Instagram-worthy photos. The villa they stayed in has approximately ten bedrooms, five infinity pools, and even a helipad.

There was also a gym, a spa therapy room, a library and a dining room that could host the entire family. Can you invite us next time please, guys?