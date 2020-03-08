Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a great co-parenting system and have remained good friends following their separation. So much so, that the pair can go on holiday together. Over the weekend, Scott joined the Poosh founder and their three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, on a break to Palm Springs. The family were joined by Kourtney's siblings and their children, and Kim Kardashian shared a number of pictures and videos from their time away. In footage shared on Kim's Instagram account, Scott was seen relaxing by the pool with Mason, with Kourtney and Penelope sitting on a sun lounger next to them.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick went to Palm Springs with their children

The family have been staying at Kris Jenner's house, and it looks like everyone's had a wonderful time. All the Kardashian-Jenner cousins were on the trip, and they had fun spending quality time together. In one cute video, Penelope and North, six, were seen walking hand-in-hand with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, two. In another piece of footage, they were joined by Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, one, and Kylie, as they ran around on the grass dodging the water sprinklers.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family went away to Palm Springs

This isn't the first time that Kourtney and Scott have been on holiday together. The former couple have been away to Finland, Costa Rica and Mexico with their children and Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Kourtney has a good relationship with Sofia, and the model has been invited to several Kardashian-Jenner parties, including a Christmas Eve celebration hosted by the reality star. Last year, Kourtney and Scott sat down to talk about their experience co-parenting, where they opened up about the benefits as well as areas that they want to improve. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

Cousins Penelope Disick, North West and Stormi Webster

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge. The pair also admitted that they were lucky that they see each other most days and that they are flexible with plans. Kourtney said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

