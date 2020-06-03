Kendall Jenner's favourite hotel in the French Riviera is re-opening for its A-list fans It's good news for holiday-goers...

It's official - the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is officially re-opening its doors on 1 July 2020. A major hotspot for A-listers Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more, the grand dame is located at the epicentre of the French Riviera and boasts a saltwater swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness centre, and private cabanas. Ready and waiting to welcome back guests for its 150th anniversary this summer, the hotel has played host to some of the greatest names in art, cinema, politics, and literature - including Queen Victoria and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is also a favourite of Emily Ratajkowski

Each year it's the place to be for many celebrities travelling to France ahead of the Cannes Film Festival - and in 2019, Kendall Jenner couldn't help but post pictures from her palatial suite. Meanwhile, Elsa Hosk took to Instagram to share snaps of the breathtaking views from her sea-facing balcony. Both had stayed at the hotel ahead of the annual amfAR Gala which saw the likes of Antonio Banderas, Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and more walking the red carpet en route to the grand dame's star-studded bash.

Celebrities often flock to the hotel ahead of the Cannes Film Festival

In lieu of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the hotel is making sure to follow the guidance of the French Ministry of Health. To follow later in July, visitors will also be able to catch a glimpse of the newly designed social areas and restaurants, courtesy of Brazilian architect and designer Patricia Anastassiadis.

