Kim Kardashian, Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift are just some of the celebrities that have enjoyed the ultimate luxury experience by making use of their own private jets. We've been daydreaming about our future holidays over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and these A-list stars definitely have the perfect set-up.

Want to know how to travel like a celeb on a private jet? There's a genius hack that makes it easier than you might think. Earlier this year, George Galanopoulos from Luxaviation UK appeared on This Morning to discuss how you can fly privately for the price of a business class ticket. If you choose an empty leg charter flight, which is when a plane is being repositioned, you can get a one-way private jet flight for much cheaper than expected.

So keep scrolling to see which celebs have the most envy-inducing private jets…

Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyonce are the ultimate power couple - and they have the jet to prove it! The Bombardier Challenger 850 Learjet has a spacious leather seating area and space to sleep seven guests. Beyonce supposedly gifted her husband the luxurious jet for Father's Day back in 2012 - we wonder if she's managed to outdo herself since!

Taylor Swift

Up until recently, Taylor Swift could choose between two of her own planes - a Dassault Falcon 50 and a Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900. According to TMZ, the Shake It Off singer has sold the former which she bought back in 2012. However, she still owns the larger Falcon 900, which has enough space for three separate lounge areas. It is personalised with the number 13 on the front - signifying her birthday on 13 December and her lucky number - and even has a registration number ending in her initials TS.

Tom Cruise

He was a very convincing pilot in Top Gun, so we're not surprised to hear that Tom Cruise owns his own plane! The actor owns the Gulfstream IV which is a very popular choice, particularly since you can customise the interior. Offering seating for at least 14 passengers, with various plush leather seats and space for a microwave, coffeemakers and a fridge, we can see why Tom would choose this method of transport.

Kim Kardashian

To mark her 40th birthday in October, Kim Kardashian chartered a private plane – reportedly an enormous Boeing 777 – to fly 40 of her closest friends to a private island in French Polynesia. A video tour of the plane posted on Instagram by the account kardashianvideo revealed a truly spectacular interior.

Four dining tables were arranged on either side, with a breakfast bar in the middle and an actual bar complete with private bartender serving drinks at one end. At the other end of the 'room', there was a table stacked with delicious-looking food. Jealous, us?

Celine Dion

The Canadian singer has flown all over the world during tours, so it seems fitting that she has invested in an incredible private jet said to cost around $42 million. The Bombardier BD 700 Global Express can accommodate 12-16 passengers in three spacious seating areas. And it's a popular choice among celebrities, with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Bill Gates also opting for the same jet. We'd love a peek inside...

John Travolta

There's no denying that John Travolta is an aviation enthusiast, just look at his qualifications and private fleet for proof. He has owned a large number of jets over his lifetime, from a Boeing 707 to an Eclipse 500. A new Boeing jet costs around £45.5 million, and while it can carry up to 150 passengers, the Grease star customised his to carry just 15, according to Yahoo! - so you can imagine how spacious it was!

Kylie Jenner

So it's not actually known whether this is Kylie Jenner's private jet or just one she was renting out - but doesn't it look incredible? The reality TV star gave fans a peek at the luxurious interior on Instagram in February, complete with soft cream carpets, leather seats and wooden decor. For the launch of Kylie Skin in 2019, she also shared pictures of a customised jet with pink writing down the side.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber gave fans a peek inside his private jet on Instagram in February 2020, sharing a picture of his wife Hailey reclining on one of the cream leather seats wrapped in a fluffy blanket. With a TV mounted on the wall in the background and enough space down the aisle for the singer to practise his hockey skills, Justin's method of transport looks pretty idyllic. We'd like whatever he has, please!

Oprah Winfrey

Similar to Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey chose the Bombardier BD-700 Global Express XRS, which typically features 18 passenger seats, an aft lounge/bedroom and two toilets. So with all that extra space, when can we catch a ride with Oprah?

