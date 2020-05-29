Villanelle's apartment in Killing Eve is available to rent on Airbnb You could stay in the very same bedroom as Jodie Comer

Killing Eve is the BBC drama that, alongside Normal People and The Last Dance, has been keeping us entertained for the last ten weeks of lockdown. It tells the story of the love-hate relationship between a secret agent Eve Polastri (played by Sandra Oh), and an assassin Villanelle (taken on by Jodie Comer), and the choice of filming locations set the dangerously glamorous scene perfectly. Case in point: Villanelle's Art Nouveau-style apartment in Barcelona.

Though we can't yet travel safely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the property is now available to rent on Airbnb, and we couldn't be more excited.

The reception hall features a winding staircase

For just £232.50 a night (and a two night minimum stay), you and your friends could stay in the exact same bedroom that Villanelle does, eat at the exact same table that Villanelle does, and open up the terrace doors to sing at the tops of your voices just like Villanelle does. You get the jist.

The two-bedroom property is situated in Gracia, not far from Park Guell (one of Barcelona's biggest attractions), and boasts an enormous reception hall, studio, dining and living room, glass gallery, kitchen and bathroom. There's also access to a garden, private pool and balcony.

The apartment features high ceilings

As for design, nothing has changed from what you see on screen: the bold tiles will be there, the incredible ceiling mouldings, the stained glass windows – the lot. The house was originally built back in 1906, but its new owners have since installed some more contemporary features for guests to enjoy including WiFi and a TV.

The design echoes the apartment's Art Nouveau heritage

Barcelona not your thing? Normal People Marianne's Italian villa is also listed on the site for as little as £42 per night. We've never wanted the lockdown period to be over and travel restrictions lifted more than we do now.

