Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova looks sensational in bikini as she holidays in Croatia with her family The Strictly star has spent lockdown in her native Slovenia

Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova has jetted off to Croatia to spend some quality – and sunny – time with her fiancé Matija Skarabot and daughter Mila.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the professional dancer revealed her holiday destination to her fans, who had already guessed that she was heading off somewhere nice.

Nadiya showed off her stunning figure on Instagram

The family are currently staying in Hvar, a Croatian island in the Adriatic Sea best known for its incredible beaches and lavender fields.

Nadiya has lots to discover with her little family, but on Friday she relaxed by the pool and showed off her enviable body to fans, who praised her for looking "fabulous as always".

Sharing a picture of herself in a black bikini top and denim shorts, Nadiya wrote alongside it: "Take a moment, sit back, relax and drink coffee."

"Stunning as always," replied a fan. Another one remarked: "Oh my one gorgeous lady."

The Strictly star wore a gorgeous white bikini that showed off her tan

Another fan noted: "Weather in Croatia obviously hotter than Britain," to which Nadiya replied: "The weather is perfect here."

The 30-year-old posted several more pictures of her fun day on her Instagram. One showed off her enviable body in a white bikini and another showed her daughter Mila sitting next to her and her fiancé as they enjoyed some hot drinks.

The family's holiday comes just a month after Nadiya and Matija marked their daughter's fourth birthday in their native Slovenia, where they have been self-isolating since lockdown.

The dancer marked the special occasion by throwing her a little party at home. "Happy birthday to our precious daughter. You give us a thousand reasons to smile every day... always remember how much you are loved," she wrote alongside a picture of her giving Mila a kiss on the lips whilst Matija, a professional footballer, smiles at the camera.