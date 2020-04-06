Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares unbelievable throwback of herself and husband Jools Oliver was reminiscing about her and Jamie's first holiday together

Jools Oliver melted her followers' hearts by sharing a snap of herself and husband Jamie on their first holiday in Crete. Although the old film photograph is crinkled, a fresh-faced Jamie can be seen hugging Jools, who is decked out in an all-denim outfit. A sign of the times, surely! The mum-of-five captioned the post: "My absolute favourite picture of Jamie and I taken on our very first holiday together in Crete. Everything about that holiday was perfect... even the dodgy building sight of an apartment we stayed in! Even then he managed to cobble together the most delicious pasta on our tiny terrace!! This picture was taken the morning after I said my wish was to sleep on the beach under the stars, so we did, a holiday I will never forget!"

WATCH: Jamie Oliver films Channel 4 show in family home amid coronavirus pandemic

Needless to say, fans were quick to let Jools know just how perfect a couple she and Jamie are. One wrote: "You two are too cute," and another sweetly suggested: "You will have to go to the exact same place and sleep under the stars again on a special occasion."

Jools shared the lovely snap on Instagram

It's certainly full steam ahead at the moment for the Oliver family. Not only has Jamie been filming his newest cooking show Keep Cooking and Carry On over the past couple of weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, but even little Buddy has been getting in on the action! During a recent appearance on This Morning via video link to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Jamie was unexpectedly joined by his sons Buddy and River.

WATCH: Buddy makes rare TV appearance on This Morning with dad Jamie Oliver

After Buddy could be seen in the kitchen with his dad, host Holly said: "Buddy's a brilliant chef isn't he, I've been watching you on Instagram and I've been very impressed with your cooking skills, you're definitely a chip off the old block, following in your dad's footsteps, do you love cooking?" to which the little one responded: "Yeah!" Soon after Buddy appeared, Jamie's youngest child, River, also joined his dad. "Come say hello, River," began Jamie, prompting Holly to gush: "Oh my gosh, you have gorgeous children, well done!"

