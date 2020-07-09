Penny Lancaster shares dreamy snaps from holiday with Rod Stewart The Loose Women star shared the photos on Instagram

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have just been photographed lapping up the sun in Croatia, and it seems the pair have also visited Corsica, with the Loose Women star posting a beautiful photo taken in the region on Thursday.

In the image, a breathtaking, bright blue sky could be seen peeking through the top of an incredible old, stone building. Penny added the caption: "Corsica," and it's safe to say that we were left feeling a little jealous…

In a second image, a beautiful Corsica beach could be made out in the background, and in the foreground of the star's photo were two little figurines in striped clothing. By the looks of it, doting mum Penny has been picking up some souvenirs to bring home!

Penny has an eye for photography!

On Tuesday, the couple, who have been married since 2007, were snapped walking around Dubrovnik, where they arrived by boat.

They both dressed in white shirts and shorts and were pictured walking along the seafront, with Penny taking photos of the local area on her phone.

Sweetly, the happy couple prepared for their foreign jaunt by getting their hair styled together on Saturday, as salons across the country re-opened following lockdown.

Penny shared a picture of herself with her hair covered in tinfoil, wearing a leopard-print mask and getting her pedicure done.

She captioned the photo: "Social distance haircut and colour, way overdue! @Stevencareyhair, my hairdressers since I was 17."

The former model then pointed the camera at her husband Rod and wrote: "Guess who". In the snap, the singer could be seen wearing a matching mask whilst getting his hair cut.

A second picture showed the 75-year-old with tinfoil on his hair. "Now for the famous blond highlights," Penny joked.

